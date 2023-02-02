Grading Dolphins defensive linemen after their 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins may have finished with the exact same regular season record in 2022 that they did in 2021, but this year, it was good enough to make the playoffs.

Unfortunately, due to injuries and mistakes, Miami fell short of their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, but there were still some solid performances from individuals throughout the season.

With their season over, we’ll be taking some time to go through different position groups and review how they played in 2022. After starting with the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen, we’ll jump over to the other side of the ball and start with the big men in the trenches.

Christian Wilkins: A

When a player breaks a league record, they have to earn a high grade, and Wilkins did exactly that in 2022. No defensive lineman has ever recorded more tackles than Wilkins did this year, as he recorded 98 combined. He also showed impressive pass-rushing ability, totaling 3.5 sacks.

His combination of motor, size and speed makes him a nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators and linemen. Miami might want to get him locked up this offseason before he does something else that’s never been seen.

Zach Sieler: A-

Sieler has been an unsung hero of this team since arriving in South Florida in 2020. This year brought another healthy 17-game season where he recorded career highs in tackles (70), batted passes (four), sacks (3.5) and forced fumbles (two).

Wilkins gets a lot of the shine, but Sieler is stout in the pass-rush and against the run. Miami wouldn’t be wise to let him hit the market next offseason.

Raekwon Davis: C+

Davis saw the most action of his career this year, playing 56% of the defensive snaps and an uptick on special teams. He recorded 33 tackles and a sack – solid numbers for a guy whose job is mainly to defend against the run alongside the interior pass rushers.

Emmanuel Ogbah: C-

After receiving a large extension in the offseason, Ogbah didn’t have the impact that he nor the team hoped for in 2022. He played in just nine games, recording 11 tackles and one sack without even batting down a pass, which had become his signature move the year prior.

A torn triceps ended his season in Week 10, but he said he could’ve come back if Miami advanced in the postseason.

John Jenkins: D+

Jenkins, as a veteran, provided depth for the Dolphins once again in 2022. He was able to give breathers to Wilkins, Sieler and Davis, allowing them to stay somewhat fresh throughout the year. Miami, wisely, didn’t ask much more of him.

