Grading each of the Dolphins’ 4 picks in the 2023 NFL draft

Due to tampering findings and trades for a number of players, the Miami Dolphins entered the 2023 NFL draft with just four picks, and they used those exact four without moving around.

Miami brought in four players who should be given an opportunity to earn a roster spot and a role in their rookie season.

As we wrap up the draft coverage, we’ll take a look at each pick that the Dolphins made and assign a grade to that decision.

51. Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

In the second round, Smith’s selection surprised a number of people. While he was one of the top players available, Miami didn’t appear to have a huge need at cornerback with Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard both under contract for at least the next couple of seasons.

Still, the Dolphins drafted the former Gamecock, who has been noted for his zone-coverage ability, which could be a big help in Vic Fangio’s secondary.

Smith would’ve been a first-round selection if he hadn’t had issues with penalties, as he had a hard time keeping his hands off of the receivers he covered.

That should be something that the Dolphins can coach out of him and turn him into a solid player in the NFL.

Grade: C+

84. Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Miami returned four veteran running backs this offseason who were all supposed to be hitting free agency – Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed. Mostert and Wilson are on two-year deals while Gaskin and Ahmed are signed for just the season.

So, it makes sense that Grier targeted a running back in the draft. It was just a bit shocking that he did so in the third round. Prior to drafting Achane, the Dolphins hadn’t taken a running back this early since Kenyan Drake back in 2016.

However, Achane could be a versatile weapon in McDaniel’s offense. His speed and ability to line up all over the field can cause mismatches against linebackers and safeties that would normally cover a back.

Grade: B-

197. Elijah Higgins, WR/TE, Stanford

Higgins is expected to transition to tight end from wide receiver during his jump to the NFL. He worked out with tight ends at the Senior Bowl and also spoke a lot to Dolphins tight ends coach Jon Embree before the draft.

As a tight end, he’s not an in-line blocker yet. That would have to be developed. He may be able to produce as a pass-catcher, but he’d have to beat out Eric Saubert and Tanner Conner for snaps behind Durham Smythe.

Grade: C

238. Ryan Hayes, OL, Michigan

Tackle was one of the team’s biggest needs entering the three-day event, and the Dolphins waited until their last pick to address it.

That doesn’t mean Hayes isn’t a good player. He’s a two-year starter at left tackle who earned second-team All-Big Ten honors twice while being a part of two straight Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line units.

Entering the NFL, his short arms may cause a move to the inside, and the Dolphins have a need there as well due to Liam Eichenberg’s lack of progression.

Hayes will probably compete for a depth spot this year, and if he gets good coaching from new offensive line coach Butch Barry, he may be able to take on a larger role in the future.

Grade: B-

