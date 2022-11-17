Grading Dolphins’ 2022 free agent signings at the bye week

The Miami Dolphins have started off their 2022 campaign strong, as their 7-3 through 10 contests and heading into the bye week.

Head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have really put their team in a position to succeed, and in every game that the latter has started and finished Miami has won.

It’s not just them, however, the Dolphins roster has a number of impact players, many, of whom, were signed this offseason.

During the bye week, it’s a great time to reflect on the moves that general manager Chris Grier made to improve the team and see how they’ve worked out, to this point.

FB Alec Ingold: B+

In McDaniel’s system, it was clear that a fullback was going to be utilized, so Miami signed the best one on the market.

Ingold has shown his versatility as a weapon and as a blocker, recording 10 receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown while also adding another score on the ground.

You can’t ask for much more than that from a position that hasn’t been as utilized in recent years.

C Connor Williams: B+

Williams’ transition from guard to center has gone better than expected. His offseason snapping problems have had a minimal effect on the season, with only high snap really resulting in an aborted play. He’s held his own in the passing and running game despite there being a chance at left guard with Robert Jones, a virtual unknown, stepping in next to him.

RB Chase Edmonds: D

Edmonds was expected to become the lead back in Miami, but that reality never materialized. Instead, he rushed for just 120 yards and two touchdowns on 2.9 yards per attempt. He was used in the receiving game, recording 10 receptions for 96 yards and a score, but he also had timely drops that hurt the team.

Just eight games into his tenure in South Florida, Edmonds was sent to Denver as part of the trade package that brought Bradley Chubb to Miami. That probably saved him from a lower grade.

QB Teddy Bridgewater: C

With Tagovailoa’s injury history, the Dolphins needed an experienced backup who could lead the team for a few games if the starter went down. Bridgewater has already appeared in four games this year, and Miami has lost three of them. However, the loss to the New York Jets saw Bridgewater get just one snap – an intentional grounding that resulted in a safety.

WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.: C-

Prior to the Dolphins acquiring Tyreek Hill in a trade, Wilson was the plan to be Miami’s second receiver. He had been successful in Dallas when he got opportunities, but they were limited by the amount of talent that they boasted at the position.

Now, however, with Hill and Jaylen Waddle leading things in Miami, and Trent Sherfield proving to be a reliable third option, Wilson has been the forgotten member of the receiving corps. In nine contests, he’s brought in just seven receptions for 70 yards.

At this point, it seems like the Dolphins will try to move on from the wideout after just one season.

DB Keion Crossen: B

With his main role being on special teams, Crossen’s signing went under the radar this offseason. He’s been impressive in that capacity, while Justin Bethel has gotten most of the shine. However, Crossen’s also stepped up to play on defense more than expected with injuries to Miami’s cornerbacks. His defensive snap count is on pace to be the second-highest of his career, and he hasn’t looked terrible.

RB Raheem Mostert: B+

During his time with San Francisco, Mostert was one of the most efficient runners in NFL history, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. It was the injuries that kept him from really becoming a star.

In his first 10 games with Miami, the former Boilermaker has rushed for 543 yards and three touchdowns on 4.6 yards per attempt. He’s also added 17 receptions for 119 yards and another touchdown in the passing game.

The combination of Mostert and the newly-acquired Jeff Wilson Jr. could be one of the better duos in the league.

WR Trent Sherfield: B+

Considering the compensation (one-year, $1.05 million) and the expectation entering 2022, Sherfield’s signing looks like a great one for Grier. His familiarity with the system has helped him jump past Cedrick Wilson on the depth chart, resulting in 22 receptions for 247 yards and a touchdown. He’s also a regular contributor on special teams. What more can you ask of this guy?

LT Terron Armstead: A-

Armstead has been everything he was expected to be in his first season in Miami. He’s proven to be impressive in both pass-blocking and run-blocking despite dealing with toe/Achilles/calf injuries throughout the season. If he can continue to play through the ailments at the level he’s currently playing, this signing will look like a great one.

P Thomas Morstead: B+

Miami needed a consistent punter and holder this season after Michael Palardy’s up-and-down year in 2021. Morstead, the 14-year veteran, has provided exactly that. He’s only 25th in average punt yardage (45.7), but he’s put nearly half of them inside the 20-yard line. This has been huge for the Dolphins’ defense, which has struggled for most of the season.

However, sometimes, like this past weekend, Morstead isn’t even needed.

