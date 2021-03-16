Grading DL Denico Autry’s deal with the Titans: B+

In 2020, only the Bengals and Jaguars had fewer sacks than the Titans’ 19. Only the Lions, Bengals, Vikings, and Jaguars had fewer pressures than Tennessee’s 119. and only the Lions had a lower pressure rate per snap than the Titans’ 17.6%. Tennessee tried to fix its obvious pass-rush issues by signing Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal and hoping that Harold Landry would finally become what he was always supposed to be, but it didn’t quote work.

So, general manager Jon Robinson added a more reliable quarterback disruptor in veteran lineman Denico Autry. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Titans and Autry agreed to a three-year, $21.5 million deal with $9 million in guaranteed money. Given Autry’s consistent production of late, it’s a great deal, though it doesn’t completely solve Tennessee’s issues on the edge.

Signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2014, Autry really started to hit his stride when the Colts signed him to a three-year, $17.8 million contract in 2018. Autry started his Colts career as a hybrid inside/outside defensive lineman, and moved to more of an edge presence in 2020 after the Colts traded their first-round pick for former 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner.

In that role, he had nine sacks, five quarterback hits, 26 quarterback hurries, and 28 stops. Both as an edge-rusher and as an interior quarterback disruptor, Autry brings a heat-seeking ability to swim through gaps, and aggressive speed to get to the quarterback. He’s worth a good contract as an edge-rusher alone at this point in his career, but the smart defensive coordinator with Autry on his roster will move him all over the line.