Grading Day 2 picks of 2022 NFL draft for all NFC South teams

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL draft has wrapped up, and two quarterbacks have joined the NFC South. Here we take a look at every move made within the division and an initial reaction grade for each pick. A lot of depth, a lot of early contributors are now crowding around the New Orleans Saints and their division rivals. Even a couple of guys whose name you probably haven’t heard of before. Let’s grade each team’s haul from day two:

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - DL Logan Hall

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers get their own version of Payton Turner. Hall is a versatile defensive lineman that brings a high motor, high athleticism mix to Tampa Bay. He’s not ready yet, but he should be able to learn well from his teammates on that line.

GRADE: B+

38. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons are all in on not competing immediately, it seems. Ebiketie is a great upside pass rusher, something this team was severely lacking. He has room to grow in Atlanta, but hopefully he handles being thrown into the fire well. He has great traits and if the Falcons develop him correctly, he’ll be a Pro Bowler eventually.

GRADE: A-



49. New Orleans Saints: DB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

It seems on paper that the Saints were primed to take Jaquan Brisker, who got sniped by the Chicago Bears and caused them to take the whole clock to take the next best guy on their board in that position. Taylor played corner in college, but seems primed to play safety in the Saints system. Two things that usually work well for the Saints are Tennessee players and day two defensive backs, this combines both of those. Taylor also seems to be a high-character guy who will do wonders for the locker room.

GRADE: B

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OL Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

AP Photo/Al Goldis

The first head scratcher of these picks for me. There were plenty of offensive lineman I would’ve selected beforehand, even one from the same school. I don’t think he’s close to playing at all, though the team may need guards immediately.

Story continues

GRADE: D+



58. Atlanta Falcons: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

AP Photo/Tommy Martino

Andersen is another great athlete that will get played immediately in the Falcons defense. He projects to develop into a three down linebacker, but for now he fills a need of a coverage linebacker after they lost Foye Olokun in free agency.

GRADE: B

74. Atlanta Falcons - QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Ridder was my favorite QB in this class behind Malik Willis. At this point of the draft, why not take a shot at one of these guys. He is a hard worker and great leader. If his skills don’t develop and you don’t feel comfortable by next year’s draft, you only spent a third rounder on him and you can draft another QB guilt free. He also will run the same offense as Marcus Mariota, so if he goes down, you don’t have to change much up. At worst, he should be a solid backup in the league for a while.

GRADE: A-

82. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Malone will likely play a lot early for the Falcons, and that’s not necessarily a good thing for either party. He’s an ok run defender right now, but has a ways to go as a pass rusher. I like it terms of a long term complimentary piece to Ebiketie, but that’s about it. He’s explosive, but very undersized as a pass-rusher. He’ll need to add a lot of weight, and hopefully he keeps what he’s good at now when he does it. It may seem harsh, but I do really like what he COULD be.

GRADE: C



91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

White is a running back that you have seen multiple people from this very website talk about the Saints drafting. He’s a fantastic route runner from the backfield. He plays very similarly to Alvin Kamara. He has a lot of competition on the team, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he finds his way onto the field early.

GRADE: B+

94. Carolina Panthers: QB Matt Corral, Mississippi

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Again, like Ridder, there is nothing wrong with taking a flier on a quarterback here. Unlike Ridder though, I don’t see a future where Corral is leading an NFL team any time soon. It’s a meh pick for a guy who could become a good backup eventually, maybe. Worth a flier for a guy with his tools, at least.

GRADE: C

1

1