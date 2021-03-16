Grading Cowboys moves on 1st day of free agency tampering

The Dallas Cowboys, as is their custom for the last several iterations, basically sat out on the opening salvos of free agency. During the day there were several big signings that made waves across the league, but none of them were moves which made much difference to the team stationed in Frisco.

The Cowboys have holes to fill on their defense, primarily in the back seven as they stand to lose three linebackers who played a fair amount of snaps and three members of the secondary who all were consistent or occasional starters.

Some of the players who signed elsewhere could have helped the Cowboys, though whether or not Dallas was ever in on them seems to be a negative. Should they have been? Are the players who were with the Cowboys but now elsewhere major losses? Here’s how we see each of the moves Dallas did, or didn’t make on Monday shake out.

Not bringing back LS L.P. Ladouceur : C

After 16 seasons, the long snapper extraordinaire is no longer going to wear the star. There had been rumblings a separation could occur, and now it has been confirmed. He is a standout player and an even better person from all accounts.

Bringing in LS Jake McQuaide: A

If a team is going to replace a 16-year vet with a Pro Bowl under his belt, bringing in a two-time Pro Bowler in 10 seasons is the way to go. Familiarity with ST coach John Fassel clearly a reason here.

Letting LB Joe Thomas walk: B

Thomas played in Dallas for three seasons, but he isn't a major loss to the team on the field. Jaylon Smith's play last season really took a turn for the worse whenever Thomas was paired with him, so an upgrade should be relatively easy to find.

RFA Tender Decisions: A

The Cowboys retained two players worth $2 million a year in DT Antwaun Woods and WR Cedrick Wilson and let go free two players who weren't worth $2 million a year in WR Malik Turner and OT Greg Senat. No brainers here.

Retaining WR Noah Brown: B

It took a while for Brown to find a role, but as WR4/WR5 he is a quality retention. A great blocker who shows the ability to get open for a big play when the defense isn't paying attention to him, he's a perfect role player. Contract details aren't known, but it's going to be a cheap deal that if Dallas drafts at the position they won't suffer much dead money if they move on. A perfect decision early in FA as the top 5 wideouts are all back for Prescott's return in 2021.

Losing Cam Erving to Panther: A+

So, the Cowboys signed Erving for $2.5 million last year. He didn't get much offseason work in, lost the swing tackle job to Terrence Steele, a UDFA from Texas Tech, went on IR twice and only starting five games. And he signs a deal for $5 million a year average and will qualify for the comp pick formula at a sixth-round level? Win.

Not Signing Safety John Johnson III: C-

The Rams safety would've been a perfect fit for the Dallas secondary of old, as he plays both spots well, and is very good in coverage. Whether or not that's what Joe Whitt is looking for in the new iteration of Dallas defense is one thing, whether or not a front office that never has paid for safety play was interested... welp. Three years for $34 million doesn't seem too much to carry, but one shouldn't assume that every player is interested in playing for the Cowboys either.

Not signing Dalvin Tomlinson: C

It would've been nice to steal Tomlinson from the Giants but hearing that his deal is two years for a maximum of $22 million is a bit of a mixed bag. Dallas would've needed a longer deal to spread out the hit but the average is in the wheelhouse as players are settling for less than many projected. NTs are normally cheap and though Dallas won't find a player with the past performance they can certainly find NT help for cheaper -- it just comes with a lower floor.

