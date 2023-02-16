Grading the Commanders’ 2022 rookie draft class

The Washington Commanders entered the 2022 NFL draft with only six selections, thanks to a March trade for quarterback Carson Wentz. In addition to giving up a third-round pick in 2022, the Commanders and Colts swapped second-round picks in 2022 and Washington also gave up a 2023 third-round pick.

With multiple positions of need, many fans wanted to see the Commanders move back. Washington did that, trading the No. 11 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 16, 98 and No. 120 overall selections. The Commanders selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson in the first round, used the No. 98 pick on Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. and moved back from the No. 120 selection to add North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and Nevada tight end Cole Turner.

So the goal for head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew was to add more picks to the 2022 class. That’s what happened. How did the class perform in 2022?

We grade Washington’s 2022 draft class.

Round 1, No. 16 overall: Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson #1 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

If we grade Jahan Dotson on his first few games and the way he finished the season, he’d earn an A+ for his rookie performance. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury cost him five games and hindered him when he returned in the Week 10 upset win over the Eagles.

Dotson caught 35 passes for 523 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns. He’s an impact player. Dotson missed time, and his injury slowed him down as a rookie, but the Commanders got this pick right. Dotson will always be compared to Chris Olave, who went No. 11, and that’s not fair. Dotson was the No. 2 option on a run-first team as a rookie. If Washington adopts a more modern passing offense moving forward, Dotson will be a star.

Grade: B+

Round 2, No. 47 overall: Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) reacts after being injured against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders may not admit it, but they chose Alabama defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round as a replacement for Daron Payne in 2023. What Washington didn’t expect was Payne to have a breakout season, in which he recorded 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in a contract year. Now, Payne is scheduled for free agency, and he will cost a lot to retain.

Back to Mathis.

Unfortunately, Mathis injured his knee in Week 1 and was lost for the season. It was a tough blow for Washington’s depth, which lost Tim Settle to free agency and Matt Ioannidis via a salary-cap move. The good news for the Commanders was the addition of fellow rookie John Ridgeway. The fifth-round pick of the Cowboys was cut to make room for someone else, and Dallas tried to sneak him onto the practice squad. The Commanders wisely claimed him and his contract and added another high-upside defensive tackle. Mathis and Ridgeway should comprise a formidable duo for the future, whether they take turns starting beside Jonathan Allen or as backups to Allen and Payne.

Grade: Incomplete

Round 3, No. 98 overall: Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) carries the ball as New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson was expected to be a big part of Washington’s backfield after his performance in the first preseason game. However, Robinson was shot twice in the leg on Aug. 28 during an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C. Amazingly, Robinson only missed the first four games and made his debut in Week 5 vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Washington brought him along a bit slowly at first, but by Week 7, he had 20 carries in the win over the Packers. From that point forward, he was Washington’s No. 1 back. He finished the season with 797 rushing yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns. Robinson also scored a receiving touchdown.

When you factor in Robinson’s injury, his comeback and his performance, this one is easy. Robinson is a future centerpiece for the Commanders offense.

Grade: A

Round 4, No. 113 overall: Louisiana S Percy Butler

Percy Butler #35 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Percy Butler was drafted in the fourth round, and the goal for him as a rookie was to contribute on special teams and perhaps play the Buffalo nickel in Washington’s defense. Darrick Forrest emerged in his second year, relegating Butler to playing mostly special teams, where he excelled. Butler’s speed was evident on Washington’s coverage units.

Butler played in 15 games, participating in 66% of Washington’s special teams’ plays. He also played on 15% of the defensive snaps. Late in the year, Butler flashed on defense and could emerge in year two much like Forrest did last season.

Grade: C+

Round 5, No. 144 overall: North Carolina QB Sam Howell

Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after scoring a touchdown vs. the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It shocked everyone when Sam Howell fell to the first pick in the fifth round. Washington was elated to land Howell, as many believed had the Commanders not traded for Wentz, they would’ve drafted Howell a couple of rounds sooner. Howell didn’t play until Week 18, where he flashed potential.

Howell completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and interception. He also rushed for 35 yards and a score. Howell had a couple of passes dropped and one ugly interception. Outside of that, he made some big-time throws, was smart with the football and used his legs to pick up multiple first downs.

Howell’s grade is based on his one game.

Grade: B+

Round 5, No. 149 overall: Nevada TE Cole Turner

Cole Turner #85 of the Washington Commanders misses an attempted pass during the first half of the game against the Green Bay Packers. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Cole Turner had a frustrating rookie season. In the first two weeks of training camp, Turner looked like the breakout player of the summer. He was big, fast and caught everything. Then he injured his hamstring and fell behind rookie undrafted free agent Armani Rogers. While Rogers showed promise, Turner sometimes had trouble getting on the field. When he did return, a concussion forced him to miss more time.

The coaches still like Turner. He’ll have a chance to make an impact in 2023. He played in 10 games as a rookie, catching two passes for 23 yards on nine targets.

Grade: D+

Round 7, No. 230 overall: Tulsa G Chris Paul

Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul (75). (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Multiple times throughout the season, Rivera mentioned rookie guard Chris Paul during his weekly pressers. However, Paul didn’t start until Week 18 vs. the Cowboys. Paul showed promise and is clearly a part of the mix moving forward. Did he show enough to earn a starting spot next season? That seems doubtful, but he should have every chance to earn a starting position this offseason. The Commanders will add bodies in the trenches, but Paul is a part of the team’s future. Paul is big and strong and can move.

Grade: B-

Round 7, No. 240 overall: Oklahoma State CB Christian Holmes

Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmese. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Christian Holmes was forced into action much sooner than Washington wanted. Depth at cornerback was a concern for the Commanders and Holmes held his own. Holmes played well against the Falcons in Week 12, but Atlanta is a run-first team. In Week 13, Holmes started again and struggled vs. the Giants. Washington was without Benjamin St-Juste during this time. Holmes showed potential, but also that he still has a ways to go. However, like Butler, he made his impact on special teams, making him a good selection.

Grade: C+

