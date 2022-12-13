Grading the Commanders’ 2022 draft class at the bye week

The Washington Commanders were 7-5-1 at the bye week and will report back to work this week in preparation for their Week 15 showdown with the New York Giants.

The Commanders were off Sunday, yet moved up from the No. 8 in the NFC playoff race up to the No. 6 spot. The two teams ahead of Washington, the Giants and Seahawks, both lost Sunday.

Before we ramp up coverage for Week 15, now is a good time to review Washington’s 2022 rookie class. Injuries have played a part in our grades for some of the Commanders’ rookies, but overall, the early indications are this could be a promising group.

After 13 games, here are our grades for Washington’s rookie class.

1. WR Jahan Dotson

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Round one, No. 16 overall [Penn State]

When Dotson has been on the field, he’s been outstanding when given an opportunity. In the first four games with Carson Wentz at quarterback, Dotson showed a nose for the end zone. He caught 12 passes, four of them for touchdowns. Unfortunately, Dotson was injured in the Week 4 loss to the Cowboys and was out until Week 10.

When Dotson returned, the Commanders eased him back into action. In the Week 13 tie with the Giants, he played the second most snaps at wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin and caught five passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.

Dotson looks like a future star. His injury season has been marred by injuries and a quarterback change, but the future is bright.

Grade: B-

2. DT Phidarian Mathis

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis (98) reacts after being injured against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Round two, No. 47 overall [Alabama]

Unfortunately, Mathis injured his knee in the Week 1 win over the Jaguars and was lost for the season. The Commanders were perilously thin at defensive tackle after losing Mathis but were fortunate the Cowboys cut rookie fifth-round pick John Ridgeway and tried to sneak him onto the practice squad. Washington claimed him, and he’s been outstanding.

If the Commanders can re-sign Daron Payne, Washington would have a top four of Payne, Jonathan Allen, Ridgeway and Mathis over the next few seasons.

Grade: Incomplete

3. RB Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. #8 of the Washington Commanders runs with the ball as Jaylon Smith #54 of the New York Giants. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Round three, No. 98 overall [Alabama]

Brian Robinson Jr. missed the first four games of his rookie season after being shot twice in the leg late in August. Somehow, Robinson returned in time for Week 5 and has slowly been rounding into form. Over the last two games, Robinson has been the workhorse and everything the Commanders imagined. He leads the team with 563 rushing yards, 201 of which came in the last two games. Robinson fits what Washington wants to do on offense and the Commanders will continue to ride him and Antonio Gibson in the backfield.

Grade: A

4. S Percy Butler

Percy Butler #35 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Round four, No. 113 overall [Louisiana]

Percy Butler was figured into the mix at the Buffalo nickel position shortly after he was drafted. However, the play of second-year safety Darrick Forrest changed everything for the defense. Butler immediately became a special-teams ace but didn’t begin playing significant snaps on defense until Week 10. Even then, Butler’s 19 defensive snaps last week against the Giants is a career high.

Butler hasn’t really stood out yet, but that’s not necessarily his fault.

Grade: C

5a. QB Sam Howell

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) warms up. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Round five, No. 144 overall [North Carolina]

As expected, Sam Howell hasn’t taken a snap this season. That’s not a bad thing. Washington gave Howell extensive preseason work, and he looked like he belonged. But you always manage expectations when it comes to preseason action. Howell has the talent to succeed, and the Commanders will continue developing him. It will be interesting to see how Washington proceeds at the quarterback position in the offseason.

Grade: Incomplete

5b. TE Cole Turner

Cole Turner #85 of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Round five, No. 149 overall [Nevada]

If you’d asked me in July who Washington’s most impressive rookie would be in year one, I may have been tempted to say 6-foot-6 tight end Cole Turner. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury early in training camp slowed Turner’s progress, allowing fellow rookie [undrafted] Armani Rogers to pass him. Once Turner returned, he suffered a concussion. In six games, Turner has received nine targets with two receptions for 23 yards. Washington shouldn’t be discouraged by Turner’s rookie season. There’s plenty of potential here.

Grade: C

7a. G Chris Paul

Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul (75). (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Round seven, pick 230 overall [Tulsa]

When Washington selected Paul, he was another talented project to stash. A multi-year starter at Tulsa, Paul started at guard and tackle in college. Head coach Ron Rivera praised Paul after he selected him, and when asked about him recently, he said he was encouraged by his progress. Washington has multiple injuries along the offensive line, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Paul found his way into the lineup.

Grade: Incomplete

7b. CB Christian Holmes

Washington Commanders cornerback Christian Holmes. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Round seven, No. 240 overall [Oklahoma State]

Holmes fit the profile of what Washington likes in a corner. Physical, long arms, competitive. Much like Butler, Holmes was expected to contribute on special teams as a rookie. Holmes has been terrific on special teams. However, in Week 12, he was pressed into action against the Atlanta Falcons at corner with Benjamin St-Juste out. Holmes played well, despite limited opportunities. The following week, Holmes got the start against the Giants in a critical NFC East game. It didn’t go as well. Holmes was targeted for a big play and a touchdown. The Commanders benched him.

Don’t read too much into what happened in Week 13. Considering where Washington found Holmes, and he is contributing, that is a win. If he never develops into anything more than a core special-teamer, he’s still valuable.

Grade: B-

