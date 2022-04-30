Grading the Colts’ draft selection of OT Bernhard Raimann

The Indianapolis Colts turned to the trenches on the offensive side of the ball with their third selection in the 2022 NFL draft. With the No. 77 overall pick in the third round, the Colts selected Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann.

Raimann brings competition to an offensive line that is still searching for the long-term answer at the left tackle or blind side protector spot, which is a critical part for the success of any offense.

The Colts brought back depth lineman Matt Pryor on a one-year deal this off-season, and Colts general manager Chris Ballard has stated he will have the first shot at obtaining that starting position that Raimann will no doubt also compete for.

At Raimann, at 6-foot-6 and 303 pounds with nearly 33 inch arms, the Colts again add another big and very athletic talent to the mix on an offensive line loaded with it.

Raimann is a recent transition from tight end to tackle in the last couple years, and shows fantastic fundamentals for someone with so little time learning the position.

Being a former tight end, Raimann brings great footwork and quickness to a position that is all about leverage and manipulating your opposition. Raimann also shows great handwork, and the ability to move around the edge take on pass rushers and dominate in one-on-one battles.

Raimann is another great developmental talent with athletic upside in a draft class full of it. Raimann has potential to eventually join the starting line-up further down the line perhaps in his second season with the team. Adding him to a group that includes All-Pro’s in Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith is a great way to build on a strength of the roster for the upcoming season.

Grade: B

