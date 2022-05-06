Re-grading the Colts’ 2019 draft class

There has been a litany of grades coming out over the past week as the after-effect of the 2022 NFL draft spreads across rosters.

While grading the process for the draft just days after serves a purpose in terms of looking at how the process played out during the moment, it doesn’t truly matter because the results of the decisions that were made will be what helps teams find success this season and beyond.

Put me in the camp of not knowing who a player is or on his way to being until his third season in the league.

We are now three years away from the 2019 NFL draft and I think it’s a good time to look back and see how Chris Ballard did:

First round trade out

The Indianapolis Colts have only selected one player in the first round over the past four draft classes, which was in 2021 with Kwity Paye.

2020 was traded for DeForest Buckner and the pick in the 2022 class was in the deal for Carson Wentz. The rare appearances on Day 1 started in 2019 when Chris Ballard traded the No. 26 pick to the now Washington Commanders’ No. 46 pick and a 2020 second-round pick.

That No. 46 pick was then traded to the Cleveland Browns for their No. 49 pick (Ben Banogu) and the No. 144 pick (Marvell Tell). This trade ended up giving Indianapolis little to no impact. I will discuss the players later on but long story short, both have hardly any production, and their future on the roster is up in the air.

While that part of the process does leave a major dent in the grade of the decision to trade out of the first round, it didn’t leave the Colts completely empty-handed from the deal. They just didn’t see the payoff until they used the acquired 2020 second-round pick from Washington and selected Michael Pittman Jr. in that draft.

Indianapolis does have their WR1 entering this season from the move get to Day 1 of the draft but the purpose of the exercise is looking at the 2019 class, not 2020. The two players acquired from the series of trades are on the bubble heading into training camp so that leaves a blow to the grade.

Grade: C

Round 2 | No. 34 overall | CB Rock Ya-Sin

The first selection of 2019 was at the top of the second round as the Colts selected Rock Ya-Sin to be one of their starting cornerbacks of the future. Ya-Sin was a contributor in his first two seasons but he dealt with a lot of ups and downs. He battled with inconsistent play at the position and caused a lot of penalties that hurt the defense. After working on his struggles, he put it all together in Year 3 and showed that he had what it takes to be a starting cornerback in the NFL.

The decision to select Ya-Sin looked like it finally paid off as Indianapolis headed into the offseason and he looked like he had a starting spot locked up. Then during the free agency frenzy, he was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for Yannick Ngakoue. I believe that’s very promising when a team was willing to trade a starting edge rusher for a cornerback that just put together his first clean season in the league.

To me, the decision to select Ya-Sin with that pick was the correct one for Chris Ballard. Sure, he’s no longer on the roster, but the second-round pick did develop into a trusted starter and his talent was able to acquire a very talented veteran. The Ya-Sin selection resulted in a starting defensive player three years later so that’s a win in my eyes.

Grade: A

Round 2 | No. 49 overall | DE Ben Banogu

After finding a quality starter with the first pick of the 2019 draft class, it was followed up with a dud. The coaching staff has been unable to tap into his talent and he has failed to make any type of impact for the Colts.

He’s been a healthy scratch throughout his first three years in the league and has only registered nine game logs in each of the past two seasons. In his total 34 games, he has 19 tackles (10 solo), two and a half sacks, three tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble.

The majority of his production came in his rookie season. The second-round pick has himself on the edge of the roster and will need an impressive pre-season to stay in Indianapolis for his fourth year.

Second-round picks don’t always turn into starters but Banogu hasn’t even provided much value on special teams. This was a failed decision as things enter the 2022 season.

Grade: F

Round 2 | No. 59 overall | WR Parris Campbell

Parris Campbell’s career has been injury-riddled which has hurt his development and ability to make a consistent impact for the Colts. He’s only played in 15 games out of a possible 49 games he could have played in during his first three seasons.

The biggest issue is that he has flashed his talent when he has been on the field but the season-ending injuries continue to give you “what if” moments with Campbell. The only way injuries should hurt a grade would be selecting a player on Day 1 and 2 if they have high-risk marks on their medicals but Campbell was healthy throughout his college career.

This decision has question marks still to be answered but Campbell should be on the roster come opening day and still can be an impact player for Indianapolis. His grade could go up if he can put together a healthy productive season but for now, the lack of time on the field hurts it.

Grade: C

Round 3 | No. 89 overall | LB Bobby Okereke

Outside of finding that sleeping star, the most ideal outcome for general managers is finding a solid contributing starter for their roster. Chris Ballard did that with his selection of Bobby Okereke.

The former Stanford linebacker has steadily gotten better every year and is coming off his best season in the NFL. In his first chance as the full-time starter next to Darius Leonard, he had 132 tackles (89 solo), three tackles for loss, one sack, two QB hits, four pass deflections, and two interceptions. Okereke has grown into a productive starter which gives this decision glowing remarks.

Grade: A

Round 4 | No. 109 overall | S Khari Willis

Finding a starting-caliber player starts to thin out as you get deeper into Day 3 of the NFL draft and general managers hope they can find some quality depth for the roster.

Khari Willis was able to make an impact for the Colts starting in his rookie year as he earned a starting job. He became a glue guy for the secondary and only missed time in the starting lineup due to an injury.

He might not get much national recognition but the Round 4 player has turned into a quality starter and has been reliable for Indianapolis. Chris Ballard found himself a starter three years later heading into the 2022 season.

Grade: A-

Round 5 | No. 144 overall | CB Marvell Tell III

Marvell Tell was able to show some flashes during his rookie season then he opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. He was unable to secure a spot on the final roster last year and couldn’t stick on the practice squad. The Colts did re-sign him this offseason and he still has a chance to be on this roster.

Grade: D+

Round 5 | No. 164 overall | LB E.J. Speed

Teams are hoping they can at least start finding players that can provide value on special teams as it gets closer to the seventh round. At least, to start their career. E.J. Speed has done that in his first three seasons in the NFL and has even earned honors for his play on fourth downs. He also did a good job in his one start last season. This has been a solid find for Chris Ballard on Day 3.

Grade: B+

Round 6 | No. 199 overall | DE Gerri Green

Gerri Green didn’t make the final roster in his rookie season, which isn’t rare for six and seventh-round picks. He would go on to sign with the New England Patriots practice squad. Green has bounced around the league on practice squads a few times, including a second stint with the Colts. He is still in the NFL and is currently on the Las Vegas Raiders roster.

Grade: D

Round 7 | No. 240 overall | OT Jackson Barton

Similar to Gerri Green, Jackson Barton has bounced around the league on the practice squad. He was able to get his first regular-season snaps in a couple of games with the Las Vegas Raiders last year. He’s still in the NFL and is still on the Raiders roster.

Grade: D

Round 7 | No. 246th overall | C Javon Patterson

A preseason injury derailed Javon Patterson’s chances with the Colts as he missed his entire rookie season. He would later go move around the NFL on practice squads until he got called up to the active roster with the Cleveland Browns for one game in 2020. After a brief stint with the Denver Broncos practice squad in 2021, he is currently a free agent looking for a chance to make a roster.

Grade: D-

Overall Grade

This wasn’t the sexiest draft class for the Chris Ballard regime but it produced three quality starting level players and all but one player are currently on an NFL roster after three years. The impact of the trade out of first-round can be debated since it did result in Michael Pittman Jr.

Day 2 was a mixed bag. Rock Ya-Sin and Bobby Okereke turned out to be solid selections. But Ben Banogu and Parris Campbell haven’t done much, for each of their different reasons.

Ballard was able to find a starter in Khari Willis and a core special teamer in E.J. Speed on Day 3. Getting contributions like that from the late-rounders is a major win. The others might have not developed into starters but as I alluded to, most are still in the league.

If you count Yannick Ngakoue as Rock Ya-Sin heading into this season, seven of the 10 players are currently on the Colts roster. Despite the lack of star power, finding three starting players in a draft class is ideal for general managers.

Grade: B+

