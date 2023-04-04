Grading Colorado offensive position groups midway through spring football

We’re now into the early days of April and it’s impressive what Deion Sanders has been able to accomplish so far in Boulder.

Yes, his record as Colorado’s head coach will remain 0-0 until September, but the Buffaloes have reloaded at every position with more transfers expected to join in the coming months.

On offense, the Buffs have added likely starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Arkansas State transfer TE Seydou Traore and USF transfer receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., to name only a few.

As things currently stand, below is our grade for each of Colorado’s offensive position groups. Note: These grades aren’t reflective of how they’ve performed so far in spring ball but rather how the group looks as a whole.

Wide receivers

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 01: Wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig #1 of the Colorado Buffaloes is tackled by safety Gunner Maldonado #9 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the NCAA football game at Arizona Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Projected Position Grade: B+

When fully healthy, this group has a ton of talent. USF transfer Jimmy Horn Jr. is shining so far this spring, Jordyn Tyson enjoyed an electric freshman season prior to an injury and Montana Lemonious-Craig had a few big moments as well last year as a sophomore. Xavier Weaver, another USF transfer who is expected to join the Buffs this summer, recorded over 700 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons.

And don’t forget: Travis Hunter is taking reps at WR this spring.

Tight ends

Memphis Tigers defensive back Ladarian Paulk (23) and Memphis Tigers linebacker Davian Mayo (14) follow Arkansas State Red Wolves tight end Seydou Traore (18) as he runs the ball into the end zone during the first half of a Memphis Tigers game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

Projected Position Grade: B

Similar to Colorado’s quarterback situation, the Buffs have a potential superstar in Seydou Traore without much depth behind that. Caleb Fauria, Austin Smith and Erik Olsen, each of whom saw limited snaps last season, are all in the waiting.

Story continues

Running backs

Deion Smith

Colorado running back Deion Smith (20) during an NCAA football game against Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Projected Position Grade: A-

Led by Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke, who is expected to join the Buffs soon, this group has a top-end starter and some legitimate young talent. Veteran Deion Smith is a fine No. 2 back and Anthony Hankerson is right behind along with walk-on Charlie Offerdahl. Speedy incoming freshman Dylan Edwards and redshirt freshman Victor Venn could also surprise some people in the fall.

Offensive line

Sept. 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) and Missouri State Bears offensive lineman Landon Bebee (73) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Projected Position Grade: C+

I’m still not entirely confident in the depth of this group. Returners Van Wells and Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan both have a chance at starting next season and the Buffs also brought in a few intriguing transfers in Tyler Brown (Jackson State), Savion Washington (Kent State), Landon Bebee (Missouri State) Yousef Mugharbil (Florida) and Isaiah Jatta (Snow College).

Although none of those transfers have received Power Five snaps, that group is certainly talented. But beyond those aforementioned seven, others will have to step up for this grade to improve.

Quarterbacks

Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Courtesy of Derek Marckel, University of Colorado)

Projected Position Grade: B

While Shedeur Sanders may be an “A” starting quarterback, there’s not much depth behind him. Incoming freshmen Ryan Staub and Kasen Weisman have bright futures, but it would be wise for the Buffs to add a more experienced backup through the portal.

Further reading

[lawrence-related id=19999,19998,19971]

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire