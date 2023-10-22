Grading Clemson's loss at Miami: That special teams play leads the way says a lot

Clemson’s 28-20 loss at Miami Saturday night resulted in a plethora of poor grades.

The offense showed little mettle. The defense, which had been regarded as the bona fide strength of the team, showed chinks. That's concerning as the Tigers head into games against opponents that would be considered more formidable than Miami, which entered the game 0-5 in home games against ACC opponents under coach Mario Cristobal.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney will have to wait at least another week to supplant Frank Howard as the winningest coach in program history; that chance will come Saturday at N.C. State.

Here's our look at how the Tigers (4-3, 2-3 ACC) graded out in their two-overtime loss to Miami (5-2, 1-2) at Miami Gardens, Florida:

Offense: D

At times, Clemson’s offense clicked – at least in the passing game; at other times it bogged down. The Tigers passed for 314 yards, but the run game has become problematic. Clemson totaled only 31 yards on the ground and averaged 0.9 yards per rush, which isn’t going to win many games, regardless of the opponent.

Tight end Jake Briningstool shined with a career-high 126 yards and two touchdowns, but he was one of only a few bright spots.

Defense: C

Clemson surrendered too many big plays at crucial junctures, but the telltale route to defeat was allowing the Hurricanes to rush for 211 yards. They also were beaten by a freshman back-up quarterback in Emory Williams who was making the first start of his career.

Special teams: B

Clemson attempted two field goals, and Jonathan Weitz, who has struggled since becoming the team’s starting kicker, made both – one from 41 yards and another in overtime from 38 yards. Punter Aiden Swanson performed solidly again, averaging 43.3 yards on four punts.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Clemson football falls to Miami in two overtimes after blowing late lead

Coaching: D

The play-calling was suspect once again, particularly in late-game situations. Repeated attempts to pound the ball up the middle with the running game failed, and many fans probably wondered why Phil Mafah – who’s a bigger and more bullish runner than Will Shipley – didn’t get more calls late in the game.

Overall: D

Ugly. There wasn’t much to celebrate, and Dabo Swinney would be the first to admit as much. Clemson’s offense was stuck in neutral and the defense gave up big plays that contributed to defeat in the fourth quarter and in both overtime periods.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How we graded Clemson football in two-overtime loss to Miami