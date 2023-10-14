Grading Clemson’s offense at the halfway point of the season

First year Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley brought a tremendous amount of hype when Dabo Swinney and the Tigers hired him to be the team’s offensive coordinator and at the halfway point of his first season, the results have been underwhelming.

While the Clemson defense continues to impress at a weekly basis, the offense has lagged behind as inconsistency and miscues have been a significant part of this season for the unit. We’ve seen the talent on this offense and they’ve flashed signs of greatness, but they are struggling to put things together.

Here is a grade for each part of Clemson’s offense at the halfway point of this season.

Quarterback: C+

Clemson starting quarterback Cade Klubnik has a ton of talent, and we see him flash that talent weekly. The issue is in an inconsistent offense; the quarterback has been a significant part of that inconsistency. There have been ups, and there have been downs, but we have seen the young quarterback improve over the season.

Statistically, Klubnik looks good. Completing 65.7 percent of his passes with 1,370 yards, 11 touchdowns, and two interceptions, things look great on the surface. In reality, things have looked worse than the stats show. Klubnik just needs more time to mature as a quarterback, and we’ve seen it as the season continues. He should earn a far better grade in our end-of-season report.

Running Back: B+

Clemson’s running back duo is the offense’s focal point, but we haven’t seen the dup utilized to their fullest potential. Opposing defenses know that the run game is Clemson’s bread and butter, and we’ve seen that with how many stacked boxes we’ve seen this season against this offense. Even so, things have been slightly underwhelming for these running backs.

Shipley has 450 rushing yards and five total touchdowns, while Mafah has 341 and four rushing touchdowns. Both average a solid clip per attempt (4.9 for Shipley, 6.6 for Mafah). The biggest issue we’ve seen from this duo is miscommunication from Shipley in RPOs with Klubnik and a couple critical mistakes from Mafah with a big fumble against Duke and a huge missed block against Florida State. Overall, the running backs have been good, but there is more they are capable of.

Wide Receiver: C+

Clemson’s wide receivers haven’t been bad this season… They just haven’t been great. There’s a reason Clemson’s offense has seen a lot of stacked boxes, and part of that is due to this unit’s struggles to get open downfield. Injuries have definitely played a part, with last years breakout Antonio Williams missing some time and deep threat Cole Turner being lost to a season-ending injury.

There have certainly been positives out of this unit, with freshman wide receiver Tyler Brown breaking out as arguably the most explosive player on this offense with 24 receptions, 338 yards, and two touchdowns. Another great thing to see is Beaux Collins’s resurgence, who has recorded 24 catches for 339 yards and two scores. The wide receivers have been solid, but much work is left to do.

Offensive Line: C+

After a solid start to the season from this unit, things have slowed down a lot over the last few weeks. Losing veteran leader Walker Parks was a big blow to this team, and the line hasn’t looked as good since his departure as they’ve struggled against stack boxes and winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. The offensive line will have to elevate their game down the stretch as the toughest part of Clemson’s schedule approaches.

Tight End: C-

Arguably, the biggest surprise on offense this season is the lack of production at tight end. Jake Briningstool was expected to be a breakout star in this offense; instead, he has been a near non-factor outside a couple big plays. This grade is not his doing more, the situation he is in. With 18 catches, 125 yards, and just one touchdown, the production is shockingly low from a more than-capable receiving tight end. He hasn’t been put in the best situation to succeed, and that is clear.

Offensive Coordinator: C

After thinking about this one for a while, Riley is getting a C. This offense has simply been too underwhelming for any higher grade. Clemson’s offense didn’t look great last season, but it did not look this sloppy. The inconsistency and mind-numbing miscues have something to do with the players but a lot to do with the coach. Add that with the questionable play-calling we’ve seen at times this season; Riley hasn’t nearly lived up to the hype.

That being said, it isn’t the end of the world. Looking at Riley’s track record, there should be no doubt that he figures things out. We’d just like to see it sooner rather than later.

