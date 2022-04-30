Grading Chiefs’ selection of Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal at pick No. 103

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal at pick No. 103 in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Below you will find the Chiefs Wire staff’s reactions, grades and initial thoughts for this pick:

Wesley Roesch's grade: B-

I’m surprised the Chiefs took a linebacker this early in the draft. I didn’t think linebacker was much of a need for a team that mostly plays nickel and dime defensive looks and already has two very good linebackers. The lack of need at the position brings the grade for this pick down a bit for me.

The good thing is that Chenal measures up well athletically, with a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and a 40.5-inch vertical. He’s good against the run and can rush the passer with success, so it seems like he’ll provide some good depth and will be a contributor when the Chiefs run their base 4-3 defense. He’ll also be a day-one special teams ace.

Charles Goldman's grade: B+

Chenal turned out to be one of the freakiest athletes in this draft class and no one expected it because his playstyle is kind of throwback. He’s a big-time effort player, with tremendous strength. He’s super tough to move in the run game and violent when it comes to disengaging his blocks.

In Kansas City, Chenal will play SAM linebacker, he’ll be a backup at MIKE and he’ll play on special teams. Most importantly, as Brett Veach alluded, this move will allow Willie Gay Jr. to get some more snaps at WILL linebacker, where many thought he’d play when he first arrived with the Chiefs.

John Dillon's grade: A

Kansas City clearly needed to add as many pieces as possible on the defensive side of the ball, and the selection of Leo Chenal in the third round is a clear sign the Chiefs are committed to figuring out how to make the unit competitive in 2022. With just one pick in their draft going to an offensive player, Kansas City has fully committed to rebuilding their identity in pursuit of another Super Bowl berth this season.

Chenal could be a contributor for years to come, and projects best as a middle linebacker that should fill the void left by the departure of Anthony Hitchens. He is a clear upgrade both in terms of his youth and potential day-one impact as a rookie over Hitchens. Given enough reps to acclimate to the NFL game, Chenal should be primed for a great season in 2022.

Nick Roesch's grade: B-

The Chiefs continue their theme of adding big, physical defensive players. Chenal has impressive measurables, running a 4.5 40 at 250 pounds with a 40.5-inch vertical. He has the strength to disrupt skilled blockers and is a sound tackler. He’ll be a liability on passing downs, but he likely won’t find himself in those situations. Special teams and running downs will be where Chenal excels. He’s certainly a good value pick for the bottom of the third round.

