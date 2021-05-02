Grading each of Chiefs’ 4 picks on Day 3 of 2021 NFL draft

The Kansas City Chiefs made four of their six 2021 NFL draft selections on Day 3. Their picks ranged from pass-catchers to offensive linemen, but there was only a single defensive player drafted on Day 3.

It’s tough to tell just how successful a draft class will be right away. The rule of thumb typically says 2-3 years of development time for players. The group of prospects taken by Kansas City on Day 3 appears to be quite good on paper.

With that in mind, here are some early grades for the Chiefs’ selections from Joshua Kaindoh to Trey Smith:

Round 4, Pick 144: FSU DE Joshua Kaindoh

The final pick of Round 4, Kansas City’s first selection of Day 3, netted them a massive defensive lineman that could be exciting to watch after some development. Kaindoh was only a moderate producer in college, but his 6-foot-5 frame and deceptive quickness off the edge could prove to be part of what the Chiefs defense needs to generate more pass rush. This pick feels like a direct replacement for Tanoh Kpassaganon, who left the team in free agency this offseason. Kaindoh might even have more upside than Kpassagnon, even if he is unlikely to see the field much this season as he adjusts to the NFL game. If Kaindoh can perfect his hand-fighting technique, add to his frame and maintain the quickness he possesses off the line, this pick could be the best value the Chiefs get in the class. Grade: B

Round 5, Pick 162: Duke TE Noah Gray

This move is a common-sense investment in a low-risk spot at one of the only positions that desperately needs depth on the Chiefs’ offense. The team signed Blake Bell to back up Kelce this year, but Gray should be able to compete for time in 12 personnel groupings if he can show some flash in training camp. Gray’s selection is likely writing on the wall for Nick Keizer, who hasn’t presented much of a threat in the passing game in limited snaps. As a prospect, Gray is a potential “locker room guy” as a former team captain at Duke, and could provide some immediate help as a pass-catcher for Kansas City. He’ll need some time to get involved as a blocker, but if he develops into a legitimate TE2, this pick will look really good years down the line. Grade: B-

Round 5, Pick 181: Clemson WR Cornell Powell

With further investment in their offense on Day 3, Kansas City will have some difficult decisions to make in training camp. Powell was by no means a star with the Clemson Tigers, but he has the physical traits Andy Reid likes in his receivers. He's a tough player, who blocks and has good yard-after-the-catch ability. Powell was on the short end of the legendary depth Clemson had assembled at receiver in recent years. However, he proved in limited reps that he could be productive when he actually saw playing time. Powell will likely have special teams value with his 4.47 speed. If he wants to play on offense, he'll have to stand out among the crowded receiver depth chart in Kansas City. If he couldn't do that at Clemson, what's to say he'll be so quick to do it with the Chiefs? Grade: C+

Round 6, Pick 226: Tennessee G Trey Smith

Any SEC all-conference performer hanging around in Day 3 will have fans turning their heads at their eventual selection. Smith dominated the best conference in college football for three of his four years at Tennessee, earning All-SEC first-team honors in 2019 and 2020 and all second team in 2017. The only question mark on Smith is a medical condition that could have been the impetus for his long fall to pick 226. Kansas City might’ve found yet another potential starter in the late round. This is easily one of my favorite picks of the class. Grade: A-

