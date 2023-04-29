Grading Chargers’ Day 2 picks in 2023 NFL draft

After addressing the offense with wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall selection, the Chargers switched gears and stacked deck on the defensive side of the ball on Day 2.

With their second-round pick, Los Angeles selected former USC edge defender Tuli Tuipulotu.

The Bolts needed to add depth behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, and they did so by bringing in one of the most productive pass-rushers at the position last season.

Tuipulotu was a force for the Trojans in 2022 with 13.5 sacks (second-best in the nation), 37 quarterback hurries and 22 tackles for loss.

When rushing the passer, Tuipulotu has the upfield explosion, heavy and determined hands, lateral agility and rush instincts to avoid blockers and change gaps as well as the strength and effort to impact the run game.

Projecting as their third edge defender this upcoming season, Tuipulotu can stand up and rush from the outside and reduce inside as a five-technique and be a mismatch against guards, similar to Bosa. By Year 2 or 3, he could end up being a solid starter

Grade: A

In the third round, the Chargers took one of my favorite players in this draft, selecting former Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley.

After letting Drue Tranquill walk in free agency, Los Angeles needed to add depth behind starters Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray. The addition of Henley not only bolsters the position but supplies the room with a player in the same mold as Tranquill.

Henley is a complete player with excellent speed and range, good vision to play through blocks, an understanding of pass concepts that allows him to excel in coverage, burst and aggression as a blitzer and plenty of special teams experience.

A wide receiver and defensive back convert, Henley’s only been playing the position for three years, so he needs to refine the little details of the position. But he has the necessary traits and makeup to become a starter for the Bolts in his second season.

Grade: A

