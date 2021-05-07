Grading Chaim Bloom's biggest Red Sox trades shows a pattern: He's winning

Tomase: Grading Chaim Bloom's biggest trades with Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Chaim Bloom joined the Boston Red Sox a year and a half ago with a clear mandate: cut payroll, rebuild the farm system, and construct a sustainable winner.

He has certainly shredded a roster in desperate need of retooling. Only 14 players remain from the 40-man he inherited, including injured pitchers Chris Sale and Ryan Brasier.

Bloom has said goodbye to stars like Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, and Jackie Bradley Jr., as well as some lesser lights you probably forgot existed, like Mike Shawaryn, Travis Lakins, and Juan Centeno.

While Bloom has been active on the waiver wire, in free agency, and in the Rule 5 draft, today we want to grade his five major trades. All of them tell us something about the chief baseball officer's approach to the job, his willingness to take risks, and the trust he puts in his internal evaluations even when they conflict with conventional wisdom.

He already owns more hits than misses, which bodes well as these surprise early contenders of 2021 position themselves for greater success down the road.