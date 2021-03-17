Grading CB William Jackson III’s deal with the Washington Football Team: A+

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Doug Farrar
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Last season, under head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, the Washington Football Team ranked third overall in Football Outsiders’ Defensive DVOA metric, and second only to the Steelers against the pass. Cornerbacks Kendall Fuller, Ronald Darby, Fabian Moreau, and Jimmy Moreland allowed a total of nine touchdowns and seven interceptions, and with Darby off to the Broncos on a three-year, $30 million deal, it was time for reinforcements.

Instead of an average reinforcement, the Football Team agreed to terms with the best cornerback in the 2021 free agency class, and one of the five best man coverage cornerbacks in the NFL. Former Bengals defender William Jackson will become the Football Team’s newest cornerback when the league year turns over at 4:00 p.m. ET, and he could be the one guy to take Washington’s defense from No. 2 to No. 1. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Washington nabs Jackson on a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. That is CB2 money for a CB1, which is where the A+ grade comes in.

Last season in a Bengals defense that helped nobody from a schematic standpoint, Jackson allowed 36 receptions on 69 targets for 537 yards, 169 yards after the catch, three touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 86.4. But when Jackson is utilized in ways that best show his skill set, he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Last May, I ranked Jackson as the NFL’s ninth-best cornerback in man coverage, and here’s what I wrote about him back then:

Not much went right for Cincinnati’s bottom-feeding defense in 2019, but Jackson was a rare standout in a positive sense. Though he struggled with injuries in the second half of the season, An outstanding boundary cornerback who was negatively affected at times by some perplexing safety “help” looks, Jackson seemed more comfortable when he could just erase his target on his own. Last season, Jackson did allow one touchdown in man coverage (which the Bengals used on just 33% of their snaps), but aside from that, he gave up just 10 catches on 28 targets for 159 yards, and a Positive Play Rate of 32.1% — good for fourth-best in the league.

Well, at least Jackson was stalwart in this regard in 2020, though Cincinnati’s coverage was still a whole lot of sad trombone, as it has generally been under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Unless you believe that going from 29th in pass defense DVOA in 2019 to 27th in 2020 is a Great Big Thing, which I do not.

In any event, Jackson was targeted 40 times in 227 man coverage snaps in 2020, allowing just 15 receptions for 187 yards, and a Positive Play Rate of 32.5%, which ranked fourth among cornerbacks with at least 25 targets in man coverage. Consistent? Admirably so at a position where you can quickly find yourself on the dark side pretty quickly. Jackson is also a pretty decent zone cornerback — he allowed 16 completions on 27 targets for 292 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a Positive Play Rate of 44.4%.

Jackson isn’t really a “bail-and-trail” boundary cornerback in the traditional sense — he’s more the guy you want pressed up against his receiver and following the route all the way though. Much better in man and match than spot-drop zone. If you play him off-coverage, you can wind up with things like this 50-yard completion from Deshaun Watson to Brandin Cooks against the Texans in Week 16.

(No, I’m not quite sure what the safety to Jackson’s side was doing here, either).

Here, from the same game, is how you want Jackson to operate: Matching receiver Chad Hansen step-for-step from the start of the route, and nearly coming up with the pick as he breaks off to the ball.

It’s not easy to find great man cornerbacks, and even more difficult to find man cornerbacks who have Jackson’s consistency from year to year. He will be highly paid for that reason alone, and don’t be surprised if the Football Team — who played man coverage on just 24% of their defensive snaps last season, but allowed an EPA per play of -0.26, third-best in the league — doesn’t avail itself of more Cover-0, Cover-1, and 2-Man in the 2021 season and beyond.

Recommended Stories

  • Free agency Day 2: WR, RB markets 'non-existent' Detroit Lions stick to patient approach

    Whose free agency approach do you prefer, Detroit Lions or Patriots?

  • William Jackson signing with Washington

    The Washington Football Team is signing free agent cornerback William Jackson III. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Jackson has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with $26 million guaranteed. Washington lost cornerback Ronald Darby to Denver for three years and $30 million, so the team needed a starter opposite Kendall Fuller. Darby started all [more]

  • Colts to place second-round tender on tight end Mo Alie-Cox

    The Indianapolis Colts will place a second-round restricted free agent tender on tight end Mo Alie-Cox, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The Colts had until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday to determine whether they would place a tender on Alie-Cox. The second-round tender carries a contract value of $3.384 million for the [more]

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • DeForest Buckner reflects on life-changing 49ers-Colts trade year later

    We're sure the Colts are more than happy with the transaction.

  • How Washington's addition of William Jackson III defies conventional thinking

    By reportedly coming to terms with William Jackson III on Tuesday night, Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team showed that they don't care about a conventional way of NFL thinking.

  • Washington makes major move to add William Jackson III, maybe the best CB on market

    Washington lost Ronald Darby, but Ron Rivera made a big swing by signing arguably the best free agent CB on the market in William Jackson III.

  • Jacob deGrom is locked in: 'Even though it's spring, I don't want to give up runs'

    Mets ace Jacob deGrom says he was very happy with the home run robbing catch CF Brandon Nimmo made in Tuesday's spring training game. Plus, Dom Smith explains how he feels the young talent on this team is the start of a dynasty.

  • How the Ryan Fitzpatrick signing impacts Washington’s wide receiver search

    Washington has temporarily figured out its quarterback situation. They still must address the wide receiver position.

  • Former NFL player, assistant coach Rusty Tillman dies at 75

    Rusty Tillman, who spent 30 years playing and coaching in the NFL, died Sunday, the Seahawks announced. He was 75. Tillman became a special teams standout in his eight seasons playing for Washington. Tillman, who was nicknamed “The King,” played seven different special teams positions and was voted a special teams captain from 1974-77. Tillman [more]

  • Colts apply low tender to George Odum

    The Colts have tendered special teams ace George Odum as a restricted free agent and he doesn’t appear to be happy about it. According to multiple reports, the Colts have applied the lowest tender to Odum. That gives them the right to match any outside offers for Odum, but they will not get any compensation [more]

  • Seahawks re-signing Poona Ford to a two-year deal

    The Seahawks are re-signing nose tackle Poona Ford to a two-year deal worth a maximum $14 million with incentives, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Ford will get more than $4.4 million in 2021, which is more than a second-round tender. Ford, 25, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent. He started all 16 [more]

  • If flooded market drives WR prices down, Washington can pounce at good value

    There is a lot of wide receiver talent available this offseason between free agency and the draft. Where could Washington strike to address the position?

  • Report: Bills trading Lee Smith to Falcons

    The Bills may or may not acquire Zach Ertz, whom the Eagles have given permission to seek a trade, but Buffalo now has an opening in its tight ends room. The Bills are trading Lee Smith to the Falcons for a 2022 late-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. It saves the Bills $2.25 million [more]

  • Grading QB Andy Dalton’s deal with the Chicago Bears: C+

    Good news Bears fans, you have a new quarterback. The problem? Andy Dalton is probably not the passer you were hoping for.

  • Sean Payton: I think we’re set at quarterback

    Drew Brees did the expected on Sunday and announced his retirement from the NFL, which left the Saints to move forward by re-signing Jameis Winston to a one-year contract on Monday. Winston joined the team in 2020 and served as a backup to Brees with Taysom Hill. Hill remains with the club and Payton was [more]

  • Jaguars to add Jihad Ward

    Jaguars defensive coordinator Joe Cullen is bringing one of the players he coached in Baltimore down to Jacksonville. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, free agent defensive end Jihad Ward will sign with the Jaguars. Cullen was Ward’s position coach for the last two seasons with the Ravens. Ward entered the league as a Raiders [more]

  • Colts place 2nd-round tender on RFA Zach Pascal

    Zach Pascal gets a second-round tender.

  • Report: Dolphins making a push on David Andrews

    The Dolphins signed a center away from the Patriots last offseason and they are reportedly pushing for a repeat this year. Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports that the Dolphins are making a push to sign David Andrews as a free agent. They signed Ted Karras to a one-year deal last year. Andrews returned to action [more]

  • AP source: Browns to sign DE McKinley to help Garrett

    The Browns had Takk McKinley on their radar last season. Looking to bolster their defensive front with another edge rusher to complement All-Pro Myles Garrett, Cleveland plans to sign the free agent end to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday. McKinley, who was a first-round pick by Atlanta in 2017, will sign a deal worth $4 million with a chance to reach incentives, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because teams can't announce new deals until Wednesday, when the new NFL year begins.