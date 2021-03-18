Grading CB Troy Hill’s deal with the Browns: A

The Browns have done a lot to improve their secondary this week by poaching former Rams defenders. First, they signed safety John Johnson III to a three-year, $33.75 million deal with $24 million guaranteed, and now, they’ve signed cornerback Troy Hill to a four-year, $24 million contract. Hill adds to a cornerback group with Denzel Ward — one of the best players in the league at his position — and Greedy Williams, who’s dealing with nerve damage in his shoulder. If Hill is aligned in the slot in Cleveland’s defense, that’s a good thing. Last season, per Pro Football Focus, Hill allowed 41 catches on 55 targets for 373 yards, 181 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 75.8.

He’s also a fine addition to a defense that played some sort of zone coverage on 453 of 584 pass coverage snaps.

Hill has been one of the NFL’s better zone cornerbacks over the last two seasons, and he was especially effective in that role under defensive coordinator Brandon Staley in 2020. I had Hill as my eighth-best zone cornerback for the 2019 season after he allowed just seven receptions on 20 targets for 118 yards, no touchdowns, one interception, and a Positive Play Rate of 35% — the fifth-best rate in the NFL for cornerbacks targeted 20 or more times. That was under Wade Philips in a system where the Rams played zone on 57% of their defensive snaps. Under Staley, the Rams played some sort of zone coverage on 66% of their pass defense snaps, so Hill’s increased effectiveness was a boon.

Last season, Hill gave up 27 receptions on 47 zone targets for 307 yards, no touchdowns, three interceptions, a league-high 119 interception return yards and two touchdowns, and a Positive Play Rate of 48.9. More volume, but more interceptions, and more big plays the other way.

This interception and 35-yard touchdown return in Week 13 against the Cardinals has Hill jumping a Kyler Murray pass to Andy Isabella, and Hill’s awareness is a hallmark of his play as usual.

Hill was less effective in man coverage last season, allowing 12 receptions on 19 targets for 160 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, but he’s an excellent fit for a Browns defense that is improving in all the right places.