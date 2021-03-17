Grading C Ted Karras’ deal with the New England Patriots: B-

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Schofield
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bill Belichick continues to remake the roster as free agency rolls on, and the latest move in Foxborough brings center Ted Karras back to the organization after a season spent with the Miami Dolphins. That move comes in the wake of the team trading for tackle Trent Brown prior to the start of the legal tampering period, and seeing guard Joe Thuney join the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic was the first with the news, and Tom Pelissero added the terms minutes later. Karras gets a one-year deal worth $4 million to come back to the Patriots.

The grade here is a nod to the move that is probably next: David Andrews, the Patriots’ current starting center, signing with a new team. Andrews is entering free agency himself and after Corey Linsley was probably the best option available on the market. The Green Bay Packers might even try and sign Andrews to replace Linsley, who is now with the Los Angeles Chargers.

So this move represents a slight downgrade for the Patriots, as Andrews was a core component of their offensive line both in the 2018-2019 season when the team won Super Bowl LIII, and last year in his return to the starting lineup. Andrews did miss the 2019-2020 season with blood clots in his lungs. Karras took over in Andrews’ place for that season, playing over 1,000 snaps at the center spot, and he allowed two sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and 14 QB pressures. Karras was the Dolphins’ starter last year, and he allowed a pair of sacks and 11 pressures.

So this gives the Patriots a replacement for the expected Andrews departure, and also frees up perhaps some cap space given that New England will not be paying more for Andrews. So there is that. Now New England is probably looking at an offensive line of:

LT: Isaiah Wynn

LG: Michael Onwenu

C: Ted Karras

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Trent Brown

In all, not a bad group for their new-look offense.

Recommended Stories

  • Grading G Joe Thuney’s deal with the Kansas City Chiefs: B

    The Kansas City Chiefs have reached a deal with Joe Thuney. Is he the right lineman to protect the franchise?

  • Grading DT Davon Godchaux’s deal with the New England Patriots: B

    Bill Belichick has added some help to the interior of the New England defensive line in the form of Davon Godchaux. Smart move?

  • Ted Karras returning to New England on one-year deal

    With center David Andrews electing to explore free agency, the Patriots have brought back a familiar face. Ted Karras will sign with New England on a one-year deal worth $4 million, according to multiple reports. Karras was a Patriots sixth-round pick in 2016. He served as New England’s starting center in 2019 when Andrews missed [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Ted Karras to sign with Patriots; David Andrews leaving team

    The Patriots reportedly will have a new center in 2021, with Ted Karras returning to fill David Andrews' role.

  • Jalen Mills has fired up reaction to joining Patriots in NFL free agency

    The Patriots have been busy plugging roster holes in NFL free agency over the last few days, and one of the team's recent additions is fired up about coming to the six-time Super Bowl champions.

  • Louis Riddick explains how Patriots are putting on 'an absolute clinic' in free agency

    The New England Patriots wasted no time upgrading their roster in NFL free agency once the legal tampering period opened Monday, and one ESPN analyst loves the team's approach.

  • Triston Casas keeps reminding us he could one day be special player for Red Sox

    Nothing against Jeter Downs, who should have a nice career ahead of him as a starting second baseman, but if there's a Red Sox prospect worth getting excited about, it's Triston Casas, writes John Tomase.

  • Grading the New England Patriots free agency moves

    Andy Behrens is joined by Denny Carter of NBC Sports Edge to look at the Patriots' offseason additions through a fantasy lens.&nbsp;

  • How the Patriots' free-agency splashes could point to a dramatic draft move

    The Patriots made some big noise at the opening of free agency. But they could be saving their biggest thunder for the 2021 NFL draft.

  • AP source: Chiefs signing Charlton, Williams to 1-year deals

    The Kansas City Chiefs are planning to sign defensive lineman Taco Charlton and running back Darrel Williams to one-year deals as the start of free agency approaches Wednesday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The Chiefs also have tendered wide receiver Byron Pringle and offensive lineman Andrew Wylie, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because deals cannot be completed until later in the day.

  • Corey Davis’ former Titans teammates react to Jets deal

    Davis' former Titans teammates were happy that he landed a big deal with the Jets.

  • Forget '20, Red Sox look to go worst-to-first (again) in '21

    There's no team in baseball more eager to forget the 2020 season than the Boston Red Sox. With manager Alex Cora exiled for his role in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scheme and Mookie Betts sent West in a luxury tax reset, the Red Sox limped to a last-place finish in the pandemic-shortened season. Ace Chris Sale (Tommy John surgery) and No. 2 pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez (COVID-19 damage to his heart muscles) never got on a mound.

  • Instant analysis of Patriots agreeing to terms with TE Hunter Henry

    Bill Belichick is NOT messing around this year.

  • This photo of Bill Belichick and Hunter Henry going viral after Patriots' free agent move

    Hunter Henry is on his way to New England, and if you've followed Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's affection for the star tight end over the last few years, the move might not come as a huge surprise.

  • NFL rumors: Buccaneers among teams 'inquiring' about Patriots free agent James White

    Could another one of Tom Brady's former New England Patriots teammates end up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL free agency?

  • Julian Edelman reacts to Hunter Henry joining Patriots with hilarious Bill Belichick meme

    The New England Patriots' massive spending spree in NFL free agency this week has drawn reactions from all corners of the sports world, and Julian Edelman has weighed in with a hilarious Bill Belichick mem.

  • Patriots offseason tracker 2021: Full list of trades, signings, departures

    Here's a comprehensive list of the Patriots' free-agent signings, trades and departures during what's been a busy offseason for New England.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Davon Godchaux has fired up reaction to joining Patriots in NFL free agency

    The New England Patriots reportedly have agreed to sign Miami Dolphins nose tackle Davon Godchaux in NFL free agency, and it looks like he's pretty excited about the move.

  • Gronk Spike: NFTs From Super Bowl Champ Rob Gronkowski Sell For $1.6M

    Rob Gronkowski, arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history, is one of several celebrities cashing in on the NFT craze. What Happened: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and four-time Super Bowl champ sold a series of NFTs through the OpenSea platform. Four of the five NFTs highlighted a different Super Bowl victory from Gronkowski. Each moment was limited to 87 digital copies, a nod to Gronkowski’s jersey number. A fifth NFT featuring all four victories called “Career Highlight Refractor Card” had a limited print of one. The entire collection sold for 830 Ether, or around $1.6 million according to Decrypt. The collage NFT highlight limited to one sold for 232 Ether, or around $435,000. Related Link: NFT Platform Announced By ZK International's xSigma: What Investors Should Know Why It’s Important: OpenSea is becoming one of the most well-known NFT marketplaces and is offering OpenSea Drops featuring the biggest items. Gronkowski’s NFTs were the third release on the OpenSea Drops platform, following musicians Kings of Leon and Shawn Mendes. Several records have been broken recently for NFL cards. A Patrick Mahomes autographed rookie card sold for $835,000. Gronkowski’s Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady holds the current NFL card sale record with a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket sold for $1.32 million. The same card is in auction with bids at $2.14 million, meaning a new record should be set when the auction ends April 2. See also: What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? What’s Next: Mahomes is launching a series of NFTs called "Museum of Mahomes" on Makers Place. The NFTs will begin the sale process on March 17. No details were available on the print run or starting prices for the Mahomes pieces. The NFTs will feature scarce, everlasting artifacts, memories and relics of Mahomes, according to the website. Part of the proceeds from the Mahomes NFTs will go to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs in Missouri. Mahomes lost to Gronkowski in the last Super Bowl, but could win in money brought in from an NFL NFT launch. Photo credit: Super Bowl LV | NFL Films Presents See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNo Toying Around: Toys R Us Stores Could Be Coming Back To North AmericaNFT Platform Announced By ZK International's XSigma: What Investors Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.