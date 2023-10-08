Grading the Bulldogs: Georgia football passed a big SEC test against Kentucky

Georgia football won its 23rd straight home game Saturday night.

The No. 1 Bulldogs' 51-13 victory over Kentucky raised their record to 6-0 on the season, 3-0 in the SEC.

Georgia now is one win away from tying its longest home winning streak from 1980-83.

Here’s how we graded the Bulldogs:

Offense: A+

Carson Beck threw for 389 yards and 4 touchdowns. Brock Bowers went over 100 yards receiving again. Daijun Edwards had more than 100 all-purpose yards.

Defense: A-

Kentucky was held to just 55 rushing yards. The defense had some well-timed blitzes for sacks by Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Kamari Lassiter and then Dumas-Johnson again. The Wildcats had 183 total yards

Special teams: B+

Peyton Woodring continues his recent groove. He was 3 of 3 on field goals with a long of 42. Georgia kept Kentucky from returning any kicks until late in the game. The Bulldogs didn’t get much on returns. A 64-yard punt return was wiped out by a block in the back.

Coaching A+

This was a much-hyped game, and Kirby Smart had his team primed and ready to go and didn’t show much sign of letting up. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo called an aggressive game including at the end of the first half.

Overall: A

This is the game Georgia fans (and coaches for that matter) had been waiting on. We don’t know if Kentucky is a legit top-20 team or the Bulldogs finally looked the part of the No. 1 team. Hard to find much fault in this one.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here's how we graded Georgia football after a big win vs. Kentucky