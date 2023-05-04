Grading the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL draft class

By the end of the 2023 NFL draft, the dust settled and the Buffalo Bills left with six new rookies.

Here’s how Bills Wire grades all six picks made by the team:

Round 1, pick 25: TE Dalton Kincaid

Quarterback Josh Allen hasn’t always prioritized his tight ends in the passing game. Dawson Knox has never surpassed 600 yards in a season. Plus, adjustments will be needed from Ken Dorsey as a play-caller.

In time, Dalton Kincaid could turn into an A-plus pick. For now, it’ll be taken as an above average selection from us after giving up a fourth-round selection in the trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Grade: B

Round 2, Pick 59: OL O'Cyrus Torrence

The lack of patience in the first round for the Bills cost a fourth rounder. But having some paid off here.

Torrence came into the draft as one of top-rated guard prospect in the 2023 draft. He had been mock drafted to Buffalo throughout the offseason… in Round 1. The Bills got him all the way at No. 59.

Grade: A

Round 3, pick 91

It’s not Willaims’ fault this grade is going to be low, but it’s a selection that doesn’t make the most sense.

The Bills lost Tremaine Edmunds at linebacker, go on to draft a player in that position, and immediately say he’s not going to factor in there?

Huh?

Beane often says he wants to take the “best player available” whenever Buffalo is making a pick. But why is it so bad to do so when you have a Super Bowl-caliber roster? It’s not.

With the overall decisions the Bills are making in terms of replacing Edmunds, they appear to be moving in a different direction in terms of the type of player they want there. Williams, Terrel Bernard and really everyone else vying to take Edmunds’ job isn’t an Edmunds prototype.

All in all, Williams is a confusing pick.

Grade: C-

Round 5, pick No. 150

Shorter is just about what you’d want in a Day 3 receiver selection.

He’s a project piece, as most selected on the third day of the draft are. Shorter’s production in college simply wasn’t there. But why not take a swing on a 6-foot-4 guy who doesn’t drop the ball much and once was named the No. 1 receiver in the 2018 college recruiting class? That alone is a reason to like this pick.

Grade: A-

Round 7, pick No. 230

Even more so, a Round 7 piece is a long-term project. But it’s not often you find a piece like Broeker.

He impresses with his versatility to play all five positions on the offensive line. That’s what appealed to the Bills about Ryan Bates when they acquired him as well.

The lone knock for Broeker, like Williams, is out of his hands. Adding another interior offensive lineman is a bit overkill. That’s where Broeker is projected to play, even with his versatility.

Grade: B

Round 7, pick No. 252

Of all positions, the need wasn’t really there for the Bills at cornerback. But with the way the AFC has loaded up on talented quarterbacks in recent years, it’s not the worst idea to keep refreshing the defensive secondary to keep getting the best-possible secondary.

Grade: C+

Final mark

It’s really hard to overlook the lack of linebacker replacement. The Bills have to be changing their mindset on how they’re going to fill that void.

Additionally, there’s more risk to adding a 1-2 punch at tight end than most realize. The work has to be put in and we’ll see if the Kincaid gamble fully works out.

For now, the Bills still retain a solid grade. Kincaid is a top-tier playmaker regardless of position and it can be said Torrence makes it two first-round talents coming to Buffalo. That always is going to earn praise.

Grade: B

