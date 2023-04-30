Grading the Bucs’ 2023 draft class

With the 2023 NFL Draft now complete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now have a new complement of young players to develop into long-term contributors. Though it is too early to know just how productive these rookies will be in the NFL, we can still evaluate how the Bucs did with their resource allocation with this draft class.

General manager Jason Licht said earlier this month that the Bucs needed to “get faster” and “more physical.” This mantra was absolutely put into practice throughout Tampa’s draft. Often eschewing size for speed, the Bucs selected some of the fastest players available at their positions, some of whom come with a reputation for nastiness and even “glass chewing.”

The Bucs also broke from a recent pattern of trading down and acquiring more draft capital. Instead, they gave up picks this year and even a future pick to trade up to acquire some of their targeted players.

Overall, Tampa appeared to draft for the long-term instead of purely addressing need. Some immediate roster questions remain, but the Bucs positioned themselves to be better prepared two and three years down the line.

Here are the grades for each of the Bucs’ 2023 draft picks:

DT Calijah Kancey

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs surprised just about everyone by taking the Pitt defensive tackle. Despite rumors that he might fall out of the first round entirely, Kancey was the second defensive tackle off the board.

Kancey is an absolute anomaly for a defensive lineman. Extremely undersized at 6’0 and 281 pounds, he comes with inhuman quickness and speed, running a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

He is a polished pass rusher, one of the best in the class regardless of position. While he lacks size and strength in the run game, he will likely make an immediate impact getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Grade: A-

OL Cody Mauch

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Licht certainly has a type. The fiery offensive lineman from FCS stalwart North Dakota State grew his draft stock with impressive showings at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine before he was taken in the second round. His path was not unlike previous draft picks Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa, both of whom came from small schools and scored highly during the draft process. Mauch certainly fits in with the aesthetic set by center Ryan Jensen and tight end Ko Kieft:

I guess it is official https://t.co/30VQswRQHf — Jason Licht (@jasonrlicht) April 29, 2023

Appearances aside, Mauch is a former tight end who packed on nearly 100 pounds to become a three-year starter at left tackle at NDSU. While he projects to be a guard in the NFL, his movement skills are excellent, and he plays with a mean streak not unlike Jensen. This likely drove their decision to trade one of their sixth-round picks to move up two spots to get Mauch.

The Bucs have a long-standing precedent of targeting offensive linemen in the second round, reflecting their value on NFL rosters and to the overall success of an offense. Mauch may need a little seasoning before reaching his potential in the NFL, but his athletic tools give him a good shot at becoming a durable presence inside the Bucs’ offensive line.

Grade: A

EDGE YaYa Diaby

USA TODAY Network

With the Bucs’ outside linebacker group at a crossroads, Tampa insured itself against any contingency by drafting Louisville’s YaYa Diaby in the third round. Another impressive athlete, Diaby was among the fastest edge defenders at this year’s combine, recording a 4.51-second 40-yard dash despite coming in at 6’3″ and 263 pounds.

Diaby only has one year of exceptional production, collecting 9 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2022. However, alongside his superb athletic profile, his journey to the NFL is inspiring — working at an airport before playing JUCO ball on his way to Louisville suggests he is a tireless and tenacious worker.

As with their first two picks, the Bucs targeted a high-value position in taking Diaby. They leveraged the depth of this year’s EDGE class and again positioned their roster for success further down the road.

Grade: B

LB SirVocea Dennis

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs took their second Pitt defender, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, with their first pick in the fifth round. A smaller linebacker at 6′ and 226 pounds, Dennis excels with speed and instincts. He lead Pitt’s defense in tackles the past two seasons and was voted a team captain in 2022.

While off-ball linebacker is not a high-value position, the Bucs could have an impending need for new starters. Lavonte David is 33 and is playing on a one-year contract, and Devin White recently requested a trade, apparently stemming from dissatisfaction with contract negotiations with the Bucs.

Dennis is a long shot to be a high-end starter in the future, but he brings immediate depth and special teams value. Again, the Bucs succeed in adding speed and physicality to the roster.

Grade: B-

TE Payne Durham

USA TODAY Network

The Bucs continue their revamp of the tight end group, trading up four spots to draft Purdue TE Payne Durham in the fifth round. Though Payne is an average athlete lacking long speed, he is a big, reliable target at 6’6″, 253 pounds and an 80″ wingspan. He was one of the best contested-catch tight ends in college football last year according to Pro Football Focus, nabbing eight out of 14 contested catch targets.

Payne’s lack of speed and explosiveness limits his big play ability and yards after catch in the NFL. He is a decent blocker, though probably not enough to displace Cade Otton or Ko Kieft. Still, his size and catch radius could make him the favored target among the Bucs’ tight ends.

Grade: B-

DB Josh Hayes

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Though the secondary lost several key players this offseason, the Bucs did not address the defensive backs until the sixth round when they took Kansas State CB Josh Hayes. Less heralded than teammate Julius Brents, Hayes has functional athleticism and solid instincts in coverage.

Hayes comes with years of experience after playing 68 games over five years. His most likely path to playing time in Tampa is at nickel corner, which was vacated by former Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting.

The pick was a reach for the Bucs. According to Pro Football Network’s Consensus Board, Hayes ranked 446th, far outside a draftable range. The Bucs addressed a position of need but it is questionable whether they spent too much draft capital to do so.

Grade: C-

WR Trey Palmer

USA TODAY Network

The Bucs have long sought a reliable deep threat at wide receiver. They may have finally found an answer when they traded a 2024 fifth-round pick to take Nebraska WR Trey Palmer with their second sixth-round pick.

Palmer is more than just a speedster, though his 4.33 40-time is obviously impressive. Palmer explodes off the line of scrimmage and runs with nuance through his routes. He also has enough short-area quickness to be more than a one-dimensional speedster down the field.

Though he needs to clean up his drops (10 in 2022), his ability to separate could make him a productive depth receiver behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Even with trading a future fifth to acquire him, the Bucs got a steal with Trey Palmer.

Grade: A-

EDGE Jose Ramirez

(Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

Jason Licht has been successful in past drafts doubling down at one position. He may be right again after taking Eastern Michigan EDGE Jose Ramirez. Last year, Ramirez led the MAC in sacks with 12. During games, he appeared to get faster, stronger and more relentless, sometimes shutting down offenses single-handedly.

Another undersized edge rusher, Ramirez is an exceptional athlete, recording a 6.95-second 3-cone time, a coveted measure for an edge rusher entering the NFL. Though relatively raw as a technician, his athletic traits and ability to produce could make him one of the biggest steals of Day 3.

Grade: A+

