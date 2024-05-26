Grading Boston Celtics players in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference finals series v.s the Indiana Pacers

The Boston Celtics now find themselves with a 2-0 lead in their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference finals series with the Indiana Pacers after beating Indiana 126-110 in Game 2 of the series this past Thursday (May 23) night at TD Garden, thanks to a huge game from star forward Jaylen Brown.

If we were handing out grades for individual Celtics players in Game 2, who would get what sort of marks? Are there players that might get an ‘A’? Did anyone do poorly enough to get an ‘F’? And which players earned the best and worst marks on the roster for their play in the Game 2 win?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, did their best to fill out Game 2 report cards on their most recent episode. Check it out for yourself below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire