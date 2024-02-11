Grading Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla in year two

Now that we have a full season and then some of Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla in that role, what do we think of the job he has done for the Celtics since taking the helm from disgraced former Boston head coach Ime Udoka? On one hand, the so-called phenomenon that has become known as “Mazzulla ball” has been expanded into a more holistic style of play.

On the other, some of the ugly bad habits that have plagued the Celtics in the past are still resurfacing against the better ball clubs Boston has played. How much of the positive does he deserve credit for, and how much negative stuff should he be blamed for?

The hosts of the WEEI “Slammed” podcast did their best to answer that question on an episode from earlier this month.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their thoughts on Mazzulla’s job since getting it.

