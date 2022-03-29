Grading the Bengals first wave of free agency

It’s going to be hard to find onlookers who disliked what the Cincinnati Bengals accomplished in their first wave of free agency.

Going into free agency, it was safe to wonder if the team would be big spenders for the third consecutive offseason.

The offensive line needed to be rebuilt and the team had plenty of cap space, but needed to start thinking about extensions for big names like Jessie Bates — and Joe Burrow’s is right around the corner.

But the Bengals did just that, spending big on three marquee free agents, adding to the offense and getting some of their own names back. Here’s a look at grading their process so far.

Signed OG Alex Cappa

The Bengals stayed away from spending huge money on a top-flight guard like Brandon Scherff and instead settled in the middle range with Cappa, a former third-round pick who had a 74.2 PFF grade over 1,182 snaps last season (nearly 30 points higher than the team’s starter last year). Cappa is only 27 years old and hasn’t missed a game over the last two seasons, making him an immense value atop the sheer upgrade he brings to right guard.

Grade: A

Signed OL Ted Karras

Karras was a fun signing from the jump for the Bengals because he’s an obvious upgrade at center — but has graded even better at left guard lately. That presents the team some serious flexibility in how they attack the remainder of free agency and the draft. Still 28, Karras had a 72.8 PFF grade last year and has hardly missed any time since 2016. Bill Belichick’s comments about him say it all about the value the Bengals got.

Grade: B

Signed OT La'el Collins

Maybe the most predictable move of the team’s offseason will also likely have the biggest impact. The Bengals were right there from the beginning after the Cowboys cut Collins, allowing them to get a guy who was a likely first-rounder before off-field issues popped up. Still 28, Collins has had injury issues and a suspension last year that popped as red flags, but over 12 games last season, he had an 82.0 PFF grade while allowing just two sacks over 671 snaps. He’s consistently looked like one of the best right tackles in football when on the field, which is a jaw-dropping upgrade for a team that has pretty regularly fielded the worst, or darn close to it, at the spot.

Grade: A+

Signed TE Hayden Hurst

It’s pretty well documented by now that the Bengals were a bit blindsided by C.J. Uzomah going to sign with the Jets. Hurst was a respectable fall-back plan that potentially let them slide even more money over to the offensive line pile. A former first-rounder, Hurst is going into his age-29 season as a guy who has never had major statistical output. But he was trapped in a run-first Baltimore offense, then on a miserable Atlanta team. He’s not going to be the first option in the team’s passing attack by a long shot, but his skills as a big-play creator might help him produce even better than Uzomah.

Grade: B

Signed their own FAs

The Bengals brought back the following guys:

The above are the notable re-signings so far and it has been a smart approach that fills niches. Allen has a good rapport with Burrow. Tupou’s stellar in his limited rotational role. Morgan is a special-teams ace. Apple was a solid starter last year when called upon who can probably do it again while they develop someone else for the long-term.

Grade: B

Overall

Going into free agency, the best-case scenario was the Bengals finding a way to keep their core title-run pieces while upgrading the offensive line multiple times, guaranteeing they aren’t locked into need in the draft. They did just that. Instead of throwing massive money at one offensive lineman, they signed three who represent immediate upgrades. They fit their program and are young enough to form a core for years. They also locked-in Jessie Bates for at least one more year and the only notable loss was Uzomah, whose statistical production, at least, is easy to replace.

As a result of the work, the Bengals are now in position to address remaining needs like the pass-rusher, cornerback and one offensive line spot in free agency and the draft, while also putting aside enough cash for extending guys like Bates and Burrow long-term. On paper, this is almost exactly how a team keeps a championship window wide open.

Overall grade: A

