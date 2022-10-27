Grading the Bears’ trade of DE Robert Quinn to the Eagles

The long saga of Robert Quinn’s future with the Chicago Bears came to a merciful end on Wednesday when the former All-Pro pass rusher was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Quinn had been the subject of trade talks dating all the way back to earlier in the offseason after general manager Ryan Poles decided to move on from defensive standouts such as Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks. Quinn was coming off a historic season in which he set the franchise record for sacks in a season with 18.5 in 2021. He was the last domino to fall, though, and now goes to a contender in hopes of capturing a Super Bowl title. He finishes his season with the Bears with seven total tackles and one sack.

The trade leaves the Bears short a dynamic pass rusher, but gives them flexibility in the upcoming draft. Here’s how we’re grading the midseason move.

Initial grade: A-

When the 2022 NFL season began and Quinn was still on the Bears roster, it felt like a missed opportunity. This team wasn’t in any position to compete and Quinn wasn’t going to be the same difference maker he was in 2021. There was just no way he could replicate such an impressive season. The prevailing thought was the Bears should have dealt him in the offseason while his value was at its highest, especially considering there were reports out there that teams were checking on his availability.

It’s unclear what the Bears could have gotten for him at that time, but it’s possible a third-round pick was up for grabs. But considering he was moved during the season, the Bears being able to snag a fourth when he hasn’t flashed nearly as much as he did a year ago is a solid return. The fact the Bears could afford to eat the majority of his 2022 salary made things more palatable for the Eagles, which in turn gave the Bears a better draft pick and opened up even more cap space in the 2023 offseason with roughly $125 million.

At 32 years old with over a decade of experience in the league, Quinn can still get the job done as a pass rusher, but his best days are behind him. It feels as if the 2021 season was an aberration and he simply wasn’t going to be around when the Bears were ready to compete again. It was time to move on and it clears the way for younger players to make more of an impact, while giving Quinn another shot at a title. He’s the perfect compliment to the Eagles defense to help lift a struggling pass rushing unit.

Still, his presence in the locker room will be missed. Quinn was voted a team captain by his teammates for a reason and seeing the way Roquan Smith broke down upon hearing the news tells you all you need to know. But it was the right move for this team moving forward and the draft pick will be yet another asset towards building for the future.

