Grading the Bears’ trade of pass rusher Khalil Mack

The dust is starting to settle on the blockbuster trade that sent Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears to the Los Angeles Chargers for a pair of draft picks. There were many strong reactions from Bears fans and NFL fans alike on the move, with many being divided on whether this was the right decision or not.

Outside of Justin Fields, Mack was the biggest acquisition the Bears have had in the last decade when he arrived from the Las Vegas Raiders for multiple first-round draft picks and more. He had success as a Bear, earning three Pro Bowl trips and totaling 36 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in just four seasons. But injuries and a large cap hit made it difficult to keep him in a rebuild.

The Mack trade is the first significant transaction of the Ryan Poles era as he works to revamp and repair an aging and expensive roster. It will take years to fully be able to evaluate the trade as a whole, but here is our initial grade of the move.

Trade details

Bears receive:

2022 second-round pick (No. 48 overall)

2023 sixth-round pick

Chargers receive:

EDGE Khalil Mack

Initial grade: B

My initial gut reaction was that the compensation for Mack was not enough. A second-round pick and a sixth for someone who not too long ago was considered a top-five player in the league? But once I realized the Chargers would be picking up the rest of his contract and that the second-round pick coming back was for the 2022 draft and not 2023, I felt a bit better.

Nagging injuries have slowed Mack down ever since his debut season with the Bears in 2018. He hasn’t had a double-digit sack season since then and simply isn’t the game wrecker like other defensive players. When he’s earning an average of $23.5 million next season (fourth in the league among defensive players), that’s a red flag.

On the other hand, Mack finally had time off to heal from those nagging injuries when he was shut down midseason. He had never played in fewer than 14 games, but in 2021, he played in just seven. Perhaps that was the break he needed to get healthy and is ready to pummel quarterbacks like the old days. But it all comes down to money and competitiveness and that’s where the key lies.

The Bears weren’t in cap hell per say, but they had too much committed to underperforming and aging players. Former general manager Ryan Pace had a habit of pushing money down the road in order to sign or draft impact players immediately. But eventually, the price needs to be paid and this is it. Poles made a statement with this move, indicating his team not only needed to get younger, but they needed to free up money for the next couple of seasons, beyond 2022. He’s playing the long game, hoping to establish a winning culture, begin building around Justin Fields, and saving money for next offseason to make more of a splash and compete for division titles.

In the end, Mack would have been a year older and a year further away from his prime. It’s better to trade a player too early than too late, although in my heart, I still feel the Bears could have gotten more of a mid-round pick instead of a sixth. But overall, the deal needed to be done and Poles got enough value given all the surrounding circumstances.

