Grading the Bears’ trade for Dolphins OL Dan Feeney

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles got ahead of roster cuts to make sure his team had adequate depth on the offensive line. On Monday night, the Bears reportedly agreed to a trade with the Miami Dolphins for offensive lineman Dan Feeney in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round pick, according to multiple outlets. Feeney, a local product from Orland Park, is a versatile lineman who can play guard and center and is entering his seventh season in the league.

Feeney was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Indiana. He became the team’s starting left guard in 2018 and remained their through the 2019 season. He moved to center in 2020 and didn’t miss a start in that three-year period.

After four years with the Chargers, Feeney went to the New York Jets as a reserve, starting seven games between 2021 and 2022. He signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason but now comes to the Bears as depth and insurance for the interior of the offensive line. Starting left guard Teven Jenkins is dealing with a lower leg injury that will likely keep him out for weeks, and centers and guards Cody Whitehair and Lucas Patrick have been in and out of practice the last couple of weeks.

The trade for Feeney isn’t a blockbuster or anything like that, but it provides a look at Poles’ plans for the offensive line heading into the regular season. Here is our initial grade of the deal:

Trade details

Aug 12, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Jets guard Dan Feeney (67) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Bears receive:

OL Dan Feeney

Dolphins receive:

2024 sixth-round pick

Initial grade: C-

Nov 1, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers center Dan Feeney (66) stretches before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Poles clearly felt the need to fortify the interior of the offensive line with a capable veteran after injuries to Jenkins and, to a lesser extent, Whitehair and Patrick impacted the team’s Week 1 plans. But did he really need to surrender draft capital for a player who is squarely a backup at this point in his career? The Bears have first priority on the waiver wire, and a bevy of offensive linemen will be available for their choosing. Chances are they would have found someone equal to Feeney’s abilities.

Feeney fits what Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus are looking for, though. He’s still young, has experience, and can play three different positions on the offensive line. With injuries hampering both starters and reserves on the line, it’s good to have a player like Feeney to plug in if needed. He’s made 64 starts in his career and missed just two games since coming into the league. Is he a good option if he sees playing time, though? That’s debatable.

According to Pro Football Focus, Feeney allowed 17 sacks during the three seasons he was a starter with the Chargers, with grades in the low 50s. During his lone season at center in 2022, he allowed the most hurries (24) and pressures (33) of any player at the position that year, according to Warren Sharp. He’s a durable player, but seems to leave a lot to be desired on the field.

The Bears didn’t give up a lot for Feeney, but even a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft seems a little high. Sure, it’s a late-round pick that is essentially a roll of the dice, but given the Dolphins desire to move him, Poles might have been able to send a 2025 pick instead. Regardless, it won’t make or break the team during next year’s draft. The trade was fine; it’s just that Poles may have been able to find someone as good or possibly even better on the waiver wire the next day. Teams will need to finalize their rosters by 3 p.m. CT Tuesday.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire