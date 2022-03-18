Grading the Bears’ signing of WR Equanimeous St. Brown

After days of uncertainty of wondering who the Chicago Bears would sign at the wide receiver position, we finally have an answer. The team reportedly has agreed to a deal with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, first reported by Aaron Wilson.

St. Brown was drafted by the Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was one of three notable receivers the Packers ended up with following that draft, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling, drafted a round earlier, and Allen Lazard, who was signed as an undrafted free agent later in the season.

The receiver out of Notre Dame had a decent rookie campaign, totaling 328 yards on 21 receptions. Injuries stunted his development, however, and St. Brown fell down the depth chart in favor of players like Valdes-Scantling and Lazard. He had just 215 receiving yards over the last two seasons and now joins the Bears as a possible depth option in a wide-open receiving room.

Though there are still some unknowns about this deal, here’s how we’re grading the initial signing of St. Brown.

Grade: C

Though the financials of this deal are not yet known, it would be a shock if the Bears gave St. Brown anything more than $2-3 million. Even still, getting St. Brown as your first receiver in free agency is a bit of a letdown. He hasn’t shown much as a professional and has a history with injuries. Even with a so-so receiving corps last season outside of Davante Adams, the Packers had St. Brown on their practice squad coming into the year and he played the WR4/5 role when he made it back to their active roster.

St. Brown does have size on his side, measuring out at 6’5″ and is still just 25 years old. There’s also the obvious connection between him and Luke Getsy, the new Bears offensive coordinator who came over from Green Bay. It’s likely Getsy played a significant role in bringing St. Brown to Chicago and perhaps he sees some untapped potential.

The Bears clearly needed wide receivers and it’s not like St. Brown is going to be relied on to be their top option or anything. It’s a low-risk, medium-reward signing at best that will depend on who else the Bears bring in at the position.

