Grading the Bears’ signing of WR Byron Pringle

After going days without signing a wide receiver, the Chicago Bears decided to go for a double-dip on St. Patricks Day. A couple hours after reportedly agreeing to a deal with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, the Bears also signed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million.

Pringle is someone Bears general manager Ryan Poles is very familiar with, having played a role in signing him as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. Following an injury that knocked him out his rookie season, Pringle played sparingly on offense in 2019 and 2020, contributing primarily on special teams. He broke out in 2021, however, with 41 receptions for 568 yards and five touchdowns as the fourth or fifth option in a potent Chiefs offensive attack.

Now in Chicago, Pringle has the chance to build on his recent success in a receiving group desperate for production outside of Darnell Mooney. Here’s what we think of the signing.

Grade: B+

Though he’s not one of the star free agent receivers on the market, there’s a lot to like with Pringle. He’s a tough, physical receiver who isn’t afraid to take a hit, despite being just 6’1″ and a hair over 200 pounds. Pringle has experience on special teams as well, where he could see some time outside of offense. But he’s worked his way up the Chiefs depth chart the last few years and took full advantage when the Chiefs chose not to re-sign veteran Sammy Watkins.

Pringle became an integral part of the Chiefs offense and developed a solid rapport with Patrick Mahomes during the 2021 season. He was third on the team in receiving touchdowns, tailing only Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Mahomes relied on Pringle more and more when plays were breaking down and he needed help. That type of improvisation will likely be a benefit for him with his new quarterback, Justin Fields.

As it stands now, Pringle would be a starting wide receiver opposite of Darnell Mooney. It’s fair to expect the Bears will continue to add to the position, possibly in both free agency and the draft. But now that he’s likely going to be counted on as a starter, Pringle has a chance to be a sneaky-good acquisition this season and build off his success as a key weapon for the Bears passing attack.

