Grading the Bears’ signing of DE Rasheem Green

The Chicago Bears took another stab at fortifying their defensive line on Thursday, signing former Houston Texans defensive end Rasheem Green to a one-year contract. Green is entering his sixth season as a pro, initially getting selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Over the course of four seasons, Green was effective as a role player for the Seahawks. He notched at least four sacks in two of those years, having his best season in 2021 when he recorded 48 total tackles (six for a loss) with 6.5 sacks in his lone season as a full-time starter.

Green spent the 2022 season with the Texans where he was a rotational player. He totaled 42 tackles (five for a loss) along with 3.5 sacks in 16 games. Now he comes to the Bears in a similar capacity to help improve what was an abysmal pass rush in 2022. Here is our initial grade of the signing.

Contract details

1-year, $1.5 million (worth up to $2.5 million)

Initial grade: B

This is yet another low-risk, medium-reward move from general manager Ryan Poles. But that’s essentially what you’re going to get at this point in the offseason. Green has had solid production throughout his career, both with the Seahawks and the Texans. He’s a player who isn’t necessarily going to win his matchup right off the bat, but if the quarterback or running back is slowed for whatever reason, he’s going to finish off the play in a big way. If other players on the line can generate enough initial pressure, Green will be the one to hit pay dirt.

When Green has produced, it’s been streaky. Last season, he started off the year in a big way, notching all 3.5 of his sacks in the first six weeks. But as the season wore on, his production dipped and he wasn’t as impactful for the Texans as he was early on. Interestingly enough, there’s an argument to be made that his best games the last couple of years came against the Bears. He has a combined nine tackles (two for a loss), 2.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in two games facing Chicago. If you can’t stop a guy from hitting your quarterback, you might as well bring them on your team so he can’t do it in a live game.

Green can lineup outside or create pressure inside, traits that likely appealed to Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. He’s a fine depth option who is young at 25 years old, but the Bears still need that home-run hitter on the line who can consistently get after the quarterback. Perhaps the additions of Green, DeMarcus Walker, and Andrew Billings, combined with holdovers Justin Jones, Trevis Gipson, and Dominique Robinson can improve the line play from 2022. But this group is only marginally better at the moment. If the Bears can land a premier pass rusher, a destructive defensive tackle, or even both, Green’s grade skyrockets. Until that happens though, it’s a fine move at best.

