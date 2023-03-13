Grading the Bears’ signing of LB T.J. Edwards

The NFL free agent negotiating window opened on Monday and the Chicago Bears wasted no time in locking up their first signing of the offseason. They agreed to a three-year deal with former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards.

Coming into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, Edwards caught on quickly with the Eagles and became a key player on their defense. By his second year, he was a starting linebacker and improved in each season as a professional. Edwards had the best season of his career in 2022, totaling 159 tackles, 10 for a loss, two sacks, and seven passes defensed while also helping the Eagles reach Super Bowl LVII.

Here is our initial grade of the Edwards signing.

Contract details

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 20: T.J. Edwards #57 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

3 years, $19.5 million ($12 million guaranteed)

Initial grade: A



The Bears made a savvy move right out of the gate, inking Edwards for just over $12 million guaranteed and an average of $6.5 million per year. That’s a great deal for a linebacker of Edwards’ ilk. According to Overthecap.com, that puts him at 17th among off-ball linebackers. That’s a steal for what he provides, especially considering he signed the first day of free agency when players normally get overpaid. He’s improved in every season he’s played, not only when it comes to tackles and tackles for loss, but with making plays on the ball.

Edwards defended seven passes in 2022, the most he’s had in his career. The entire Bears linebacker room combined for that same number, including Roquan Smith prior to being traded. According to PFF, he was the 6th-best linebacker overall and 9th overall in coverage. And he’s just entering his prime at 26 years old.

Sure, Edwards had a career year playing on one of the best defenses in the NFL last season but he’s a standout player in his own right. Now he comes to Chicago to elevate the linebacking play on a franchise that prides itself on stellar defensive play. He knows that all too well, seeing as he grew up a Bears fan in the northern suburbs of Chicago.

There’s a good chance we look at Edwards’ deal as one of the best free agent signings of general manager Ryan Poles’ career. As for Edwards, he gets his first big payday in the city he grew up in and a chance to play for his childhood team. He said as much during an interview with 670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel on Monday afternoon. “To be a part of this organization is an absolute dream. I can’t wait to get to work.”

