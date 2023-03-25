Grading the Bears’ signing of LB Dylan Cole

The second wave of free agency is coming to a close, but the Chicago Bears still made one more move before the week ended. They agreed to a one-year deal with former Tennessee Titans linebacker Dylan Cole on Thursday, adding yet another player to a revamped position group while stabilizing their special teams.

Cole came into the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans and primarily played a role on special teams. He spent four seasons with them before joining the Titans in 2021 in a similar capacity. But last season, Cole saw the most playing time of his career. He played in 43% of the team’s snaps on defense and had 64 total tackles, including four for a loss, and one sack.

Now with the Bears, Cole joins a group of linebackers led by Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, and Jack Sanborn. He could see some time on defense, but his primary role will be on special teams. Here’s our initial grade of the move.

Contract details

1 year deal, financial terms not yet disclosed

Initial grade: B-

It’s a little difficult giving a complete grade on this move due to the unknown financial commitments but considering the role, it’s likely the Bears aren’t paying Cole top dollar to be a special teams ace. Regardless, Cole has the chance to be a spark plug for the unit. He’s a downhill tackler, stopping returners in their tracks and rarely missing. He plays with a lot of energy, something that can be contagious for other players in the group. His playing style can leave him vulnerable to overcommitting and potentially being a liability on defense, though.

When he was called upon to step up on the Titans’ defense last year due to injuries, Cole wasn’t the same player. He allowed two touchdowns and quarterbacks had a rating of 121.0 when targeting him.

But that’s not the role Cole is being brought in to play. The Bears were in the bottom quarter of the league last year in overall special teams rankings and could use help in that department. Cole should be able to come in and make key stops on punt and kickoff returns to maximize field position for the Bears.

