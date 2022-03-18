Grading the Bears’ signing of DT Justin Jones

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles needed to make a quick pivot on Friday to sign former Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Justin Jones. The Bears are signing Jones for two years and up to $12 million.

The move came shortly after it was revealed their initial plans at the position, which was to sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, needed to change after a failed physical. Instead of Ogunjobi, the Bears wound up with Jones to help disrupt opposing offenses.

Jones spent the last four seasons with the Chargers after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He missed time with injuries, but became a key starter for their defense and had his best season in 2021. He totaled 37 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and three sacks last year. He now joins a Bears team under head coach Matt Eberflus that is overhauling their interior defensive line.

The signing doesn’t exactly provide the same flash that Ogunjobi would have, but do the Bears find themselves in a better spot with Jones instead? Here is our initial grade of the signing.

Grade: B-

When Ogunjobi was initially going to sign for $26.3 million guaranteed, I saw it as an overpay for a decent player. With Jones getting up to $12 million, it’s a much easier to deal swallow.

Jones may be a tier below Ogunjobi, but his deal isn’t breaking the bank. He’s not going to get after the quarterback, but he’ll help with run defense. The Chargers weren’t particularly good against the run, but they were much better with Jones on the field. And though he’s listed as a defensive end, Jones has experience playing the three-technique, which is the role he’ll most likely be playing with the Bears.

My biggest concern with Jones is his ability to play through a full season. He’s missed a chunk of games over the last two years with upper and lower-body injuries. The Bears don’t have a ton of depth on their line right now and, if that doesn’t change, Jones will be heavily relied on to stay healthy.

The other good news with having Jones over Ogunjobi is that the Bears can use that extra cap space to sign a more prolific free agent at a different position. There’s a lot of good things with this deal in regards to additional flexibility for the team as a whole, while Jones himself has a chance to continue to ascend in a defense that could get the most out of him.

