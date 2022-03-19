Grading the Bears’ signing of DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

When Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles makes a move at a particular position, he likes to double up on it during the day. After signing defensive lineman Justin Jones, the Bears followed it up with another move at the position, agreeing to a deal with former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. He signed a deal for two years, worth $10 million.

Muhammad was a sixth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, selected by the New Orleans Saints. But he joined Matt Eberflus and the Colts the next season and stuck with them for four years. Muhammad was a reserve from 2018-20 before earning a starting job in 2021 and having the best season of his career. The 26-year old had career highs in total tackles (48), QB hits (16) and sacks (six).

Now with the Bears, Muhammad will try and build on his recent success as he reunites with Eberflus. Can he sustain his production or possibly eclipse it? Here’s how we’re evaluating the Bears’ latest move on defense.

Grade: B

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

With the needs the Bears have, the young players they’re signing, and the inexpensive deals they’re inking them to, there really isn’t much to criticize. Muhammad’s signing was widely predicted given his familiarity with Eberflus and the defense. He’s coming on an affordable deal as well, just like all of Poles’ signings this free agency period. Muhammad will be a key player on the line. The big question might be, who else will be with him?

The Bears still have Pro Bowl pass rusher Robert Quinn and young up-and-comer Trevis Gipson, along with a few other reserves after trading away Khalil Mack. Will Muhammad wind up being the starter opposite Quinn? Or could he even replace him should the right deal come around? Regardless, he’s another solid fit with this defense and like Jones, will be a major contributor when it comes to run defense.

Overall, it’s great to see productive players wanting to follow Eberflus to the Bears. It’s a positive sign and though this deal was expected, it’s still a another step in the right direction that isn’t breaking the bank.

Story continues

[listicle id=504015]

1

1