Grading the Bears’ selection of RB Roschon Johnson in fourth round

The Chicago Bears selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson with the 115th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Chicago overhauled the running back room this offseason following the departure of David Montgomery, who signed with the Detroit Lions. D’Onta Foreman and Travis Homer were free-agent additions that joined Khalil Herbert in the backfield.

Now, the Bears find a running back in Johnson who possesses what they lost with Montgomery: a reliable pass catcher and strong pass blocker. Not to mention, he was a leader in the locker room at Texas.

The Bears add a mid-round gem of a running back in Johnson, who didn’t get as much limelight due to playing behind the draft’s top running back Bijan Robinson, but he will fit in well in Chicago. Johnson runs hard, and possesses a good balance of power and elusiveness.

Johnson averaged 6.0 yards per carry in 2022, adding five touchdowns on the ground. He can be utilized in the return game, as well.

The Bears had one of the best ground attacks in the league last year, but were left without a go-to running back after Montgomery left for division-rival Detroit. The former Longhorn will fit this Chicago offense like a glove.

Grade: A

