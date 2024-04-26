Grading the Bears’ selection of QB Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears have chosen the next face of the franchise with the selection of USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, blazing forth a new era of Bears football.

The selection comes as a surprise to no one, as the team has been linked to Williams since the end of last season, when it became certain that Chicago would hold top priority in this year’s draft.

While the wider NFL world considered Williams’ union with the Bears inevitable, the decision was not so cut-and-dry for the team’s front office, as there was rampant internal debate on whether the Bears should keep Justin Fields and possible forgo taking a highly-touted QB in the draft.

The allure of Williams’ generational talent won out, and general manager Ryan Poles promptly arranged a trade that sent Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick. The deal was done, and Chicago’s future was settled; they would tie their fate to Williams with the hope that he can end a 38-year Super Bowl drought and bring home the Lombardi trophy.

It’s an understatement to say that this is a home-run pick for the Bears. They fix their biggest and most immediate problem by plugging in an immensely talented passer who will start on Day 1; furthermore, the team has surrounded Williams with a roster that is ready to win now.

The rookie will have a supporting cast that features electric playmakers like DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift, and he’ll be complemented by a stingy defense that asserted themselves as one of the better defenses in the NFL in the second half of the 2023 season.

All of that is not accounting for what the Bears will do later in the first round of this draft and beyond. Williams is coming to a Chicago team that is ready to take the leap; it’s up to Williams to be the final piece of the puzzle and bring immediate success to the Bears.

Grade: A+

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire