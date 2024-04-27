Grading the Bears’ selection of punter Tory Taylor in fourth round

The Chicago Bears made a splash with the selection of Iowa punter Tory Taylor with the 122nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

While the selection came as a surprise, it’s a sneaky good move by general manager Ryan Poles, who landed a weapon in Taylor, who was essentially Iowa’s offense last season.

It also addresses a concern on special teams with two-year starter Trenton Gill, who ranked last in the NFL in net average (28 yards) in 2023.

Taylor wasn’t just a good college punter, he was the best. He averaged 48.2 yards per punt last season, setting the single-season punting record and won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter.

Sure, Chicago failed to address their most glaring need along the defensive line. But it also speaks to their evaluation of this group as a whole. They weren’t going to select a defensive lineman for the sake of taking one, especially with an impact player like Taylor available to them.

Overall, the Bears landed an impact player in Taylor, who will serve as an asset to Chicago’s defense. It also ends Gill’s starting tenure, where he’s now expected to be a roster cut. The hope is Taylor won’t have to punt too much — as rookie quarterback Caleb Williams told him — but he’ll be a weapon for this team in how he can flip the field with impressive leg strength.

Grade: B+

