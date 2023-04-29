Grading the Bears’ selection of CB Tyrique Stevenson

The Chicago Bears selected Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson with the 56th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Chicago traded up four spots with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sending pick Nos. 61 and 133 for No. 56 to land the athletic and physical cornerback. General manager Ryan Poles showed conviction moving up to land a top prospect at a premier position.

While the defensive line was a focal point this offseason, cornerback has been an underrated need. Jaylon Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie deal while Kyler Gordon is coming off an up-and-down rookie season.

In two seasons with the Hurricanes, Stevenson tallied 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions in 22 games, with 20 starts, after transferring from Georgia.

Stevenson, 6-foot and 214 pounds, possesses great perimeter strength, and that shows through how aggressive he plays. He doesn’t shy away from contact. As a matter of fact, he embraces it.

Stevenson is arguably the most physical defensive back in the draft, and will be an immediate starter alongside Johnson and Gordon in the defensive backfield. This is a great addition for the Bears.

Grade: A+

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire