Grading the Bears’ initial free agency moves

The Chicago Bears have been relatively quiet on the free agency front since the new league started, making just four signings through the first three days of the legal tampering period.

Chicago signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, offensive lineman Lucas Patrick and linebacker Nicholas Morrow, as well as re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales. But there’s still plenty of work to do with the second and third waves of free agency on the horizon.

But general manager Ryan Poles has also made some tough but necessary choices in trading Khalil Mack and releasing some big-name veterans like Eddie Goldman, Tarik Cohen and Danny Trevathan.

We graded each move by Chicago during the first few days of free agency.

Bears sign DT Larry Ogunjobi

Contract: 3 years, $40.5 million

The Bears’ first move in free agency was to land defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, signing him to a three-year deal worth $13.5 million per year. Ogunjobi fills an important hole at three-technique, and he’s the kind of disruptive player Matt Eberflus needs along the defensive line. Ogunjobi is coming off a career year with the Bengals, and the Bears are banking on him to be a dominant force at defensive tackle.

Grade: B

Bears sign OL Lucas Patrick

Contract: 2 years, $8 million

The Bears’ first move at offensive line was to sign a versatile lineman in Lucas Patrick, who has experience in Luke Getsy’s scheme in Green Bay. Patrick has played three different positions during his time with the Packers — left guard, center and right guard. It’s a solid first step foe Poles when it comes to addressing the offensive line. The deal is an affordable one at $4 million per year, where he’s expected to serve as a starter either at center or guard.

Grade: B+

Bears sign LB Nicholas Morrow

Contract: 1 year, $3 million

The Bears made their first move in addressing linebacker concerns with the signing of Nicholas Morrow, who signed a one-year prove-it deal. Morrow is coming off a career year with the Raiders, where he set career highs in total tackles (78), tackles for loss (eight), sacks (three) and QB hits (six) in 2020. He suffered a foot injury in the preseason that sidelined him for the entire 2021 season. If Morrow establishes himself as a dependable starter, this will wind up being a great signing for Chicago.

Grade: B

Bears re-sign LS Patrick Scales

Contract: 1 year, $1.27 million

The Bears re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year veteran salary benefit contract. Scales has been with Chicago since the end of the 2015 season, where he’s been a reliable long snapper during his tenure. Scales will reunite with kicker Cairo Santos on what was a solid special teams unit in 2021. Only, they’ll be without punter Pat O’Donnell, who signed with the Packers. Scales’ re-signing was an affordable deal for one of the team’s most consistent players.

Grade: A

Bears trade EDGE Khalil Mack

Salary cap savings: $6 million (2022), $28.5 million (2023)

Dead money: $24 million (2022)

The Bears traded star pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Chargers for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round selection. While the compensation doesn’t seem like much, the fact that the Chargers took on the final three years of Mack’s contract is a big reason why they didn’t get a big return. Sure, the Bears have to eat $24 million in dead money in 2022. But they’ll save $28.5 million in cap space in 2023. After looking at some teams releasing star players, it’s a win that the Bears were able to get something in return.

Grade: B

Bears release NT Eddie Goldman

Salary cap savings: $6.7 million

Dead money: $5.2 million

The Bears released nose tackle Eddie Goldman ahead of the start o the new league year after failing to find a trade partner for him. The interior defensive line is going to look different this year, and the switch to a 4-3 scheme likely contributed to Goldman’s release. Unfortunately, the Bears do have to eat $5.2 million in dead money this year. But considering Goldman was going to cost $11.8 million against the salary cap, Chicago made the right move in releasing him after failing to find a trade partner.

Grade: B-

Bears release RB Tarik Cohen

Salary cap savings: $4 million

Dead money: $1.75 million

The Bears released running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation as he failed to pass a physical since tearing his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season. Cohen signed a three-year extension just before his injury, but his lack of availability made this an easy decision for Poles. With Chicago designating Cohen a post-June 1 cut, it frees up $4 million in cap space with just a $1.75 million dead cap hit.

Grade: B+

Bears release LB Danny Trevathan

Salary cap savings: $3.3 million

Dead money: $2.4 million

The Bears released linebacker Danny Trevathan, a move that many expected well before it became official. Trevathan has battled injury struggles that limited him to just two full seasons in six years, and his performance has declined over the last couple of years. Given Trevathan’s injury struggles, performance and age, it was an easy decision for Poles to make. With Chicago designating Trevathan a post-June 1 cut, it frees up $3.3 million in cap space with $2.4 million in dead money.

Grade: B-

