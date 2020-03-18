Grading the Bears' 2020 free agency moves

The official start of free agency kicks off on March 18, but several big-name free agents have already agreed to terms on mega contracts with new teams.

The Bears are no exception. Tight end Jimmy Graham and pass rusher Robert Quinn have reportedly agreed to multi-year contracts. Linebacker Danny Trevathan was re-signed, too, and let's not forget the under-the-radar signing of tight end Demetrius Harris several weeks ago.

Now it's time to pass judgment on every move, of course.

Here are our grades for every Bears' transaction in free agency so far:

