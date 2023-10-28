Grading Auburn in its win over Mississippi State

Oct. 28—Sorting through the good and bad (and ugly) of Auburn's 27-13 win over Mississippi State on Saturday:

Offense — B: Where did such offense come from? Was there some sudden infusion of talent on Auburn's roster? Is this a sign of the apocalypse ... or a sign of the schedule? The Tigers started Saturday with two touchdown drives, each of 75 yards and each ending with a Payton Thorne touchdown pass. Thorne didn't have more than 102 yards passing in Auburn's previous four games, all losses. After two drives Saturday, he was 8-of-9 passing for 125 yards. Of course, one factor to be considered (by all but those wearing the most orange-colored glasses) is the opponent. MSU entered with the nation's No. 87 pass defense. Alas, Ole Miss was No. 92 and Thorne had 100 last week vs. the Rebels. ... And then Jarquez Hunter runs for a season-high 144. Again: Where did such offense come from?

Defense — B: After Mississippi State's lengthy opening drive for a field goal, the Tigers looked relatively dominant. The Pups' final five drives of the first half, all 19 plays combined, totaled 67 yards.

Special teams — A: Alex McPherson with two field goals, the longest 49 yards, and Oscar Chapman averages 47.2 yards on five punts with a long of 59. Not too shabby.

Coaching — C: Is this called progress? Of course, progressing past the midseason version of Amen Corner (Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Ole Miss) and getting to the near-gimme putts (Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and New Mexico State) is part of that.

Overall — B: The level of difficulty wasn't high vs. the bottom-feeding Bulldogs. With apologies to SEC West cellar dweller Arkansas, of course. The Tigers and MSU are now tied for fifth in the division.