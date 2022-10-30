Grading Arkansas’ road victory over Auburn

Sam Pittman said earlier in the week he thinks his team is getting ready for a late-season run, and it started against Auburn today.

Arkansas defeated the Tigers 41-27 with solid performances on all sides of the ball on the road. It was the type of performance the Hogs needed to salvage what was left of the season. This game was basically a fight for who will stay out of the bottom of the SEC West.

Now with two wins in the conference, the Hogs have some momentum to finish the remainder of the season with three SEC opponents left on the schedule.

While a bowl game is a primary goal, these games are very important for juniors and seniors looking to increase their draft stock.

Arkansas quarterbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs the ball as the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Arkansas Razorbacks leads Auburn Tigers 17-13 at halftime.

KJ Jefferson made some solid throws throughout the game, his best throw being a 56-yarder to Matt Landers. He finished with three total touchdowns and 279 total yards.

Grade: A

Arkansas running backs

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Jay Fair (5) runs the ball as the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Arkansas Razorbacks leads Auburn Tigers 17-13 at halftime.

The SEC leading rusher once again eclipsed 150-plus yards on the ground for the fourth time this season. Sanders’s biggest run of the day was a 76-yarder but he didn’t find the endzone.

Grade: A-

Arkansas receivers and tight end

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) runs after a catch as Auburn Tigers safety Donovan Kaufman (1) moves in during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Only 16 receptions for Arkansas receivers, led by Matt Landers’s 114 yards. Jadon Haselwood caught the only passing touchdown from Jefferson in the third quarter. It wasn’t a great performance from the group, but they made some of the game’s biggest plays.

Grade: B+

Arkansas offensive line

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (9) celebrates his touchdown catch as the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

It seems like I’m repeating myself at this point. The Hogs front on the offensive line is the best unit on this team, no matter if Arkansas wins or loses.

Grade: A+

Arkansas Offensive coordinator

AUBURN, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Ketron Jackson Jr. #2 of the Arkansas Razorbacks attempts to catch a pass in front of cornerback D.J. James #4 of the Auburn Tigers during the first half of play at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

I wanted to see more passing plays, but Kendall Briles did a great job using the ground game to establish the offense.

Grade: A-

Arkansas Defensive Line

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) slips away from Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Terry Hampton (99) as the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Arkansas Razorbacks leads Auburn Tigers 17-13 at halftime.

The defensive got to Robby Ashford three times and hurried him twice. Ashford still had a decent game, so I can’t give the defensive line an A for this game.

Grade: B+

Arkansas Linebackers

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) grabs Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Like the defensive line, the linebackers didn’t make things uncomfortable for Ashford or Auburn running Tank Bigsby. The Tigers found the endzone twice on the ground and rushed for a total of 183 yards on the ground. Not poor but not “A” worthy either.

Grade: B

Arkansas Secondary

Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) jukes Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Myles Slusher (2) as the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Auburn Tigers 41-27.

The secondary was the best defensive unit of the day. Latavious Brini led the team in tackles with two tackles for loss. Dwight McGlothern followed with seven tackles of his own. Arkansas might be in a different position if the secondary played like this from the start of the season.

Grade: A

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) runs the ball as the Auburn Tigers take on Arkansas Razorbacks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Auburn Tigers 41-27.

The defense allowed a team that has struggled offensively all season to score 27 points and gain 478 yards. Ashford had his best game of the season, running and throwing. Against a team like Auburn which isn’t great on offense, you want to see the defense more prepared for a freshman quarterback and the ground game.

Grade: B

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire