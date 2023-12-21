Grading Arkansas football 2024 recruiting class: How did the Razorbacks fare?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas football program had high aspirations for its 2024 recruiting class when the cycle began, but a difficult season on the field and some late misses resulted in a disappointing finish compared to original expectations.

Still, Sam Pittman will welcome some serious talent to Fayetteville with 16 recruits joining the Razorbacks on Early Signing Day. The Hogs were also able to hold off some SEC rivals pushing for flips from a handful of their commitments.

Arkansas could still add to this class in the coming weeks, and Sam Pittman promised they will continue to work both the high school ranks and the transfer portal before the 2024 season.

In the meantime, here is a snapshot of the Arkansas football recruiting class and a final grade for Pittman and his staff's efforts on the trail.

How did Arkansas football recruiting class 2024 rank?

247Sports Composite class rank: No. 28 overall, No. 12 SEC

Top signees: DL Charleston Collins, No. 18 defensive lineman, No. 94 overall; CB Selman Bridges, No. 10 cornerback, No. 111 overall; WR Ashton Bethel-Roman, No. 25 wide receiver, No. 114 overall.

Biggest miss: Pine Bluff High School's Courtney Crutchfield — an Army All-American and one-time Arkansas commit — spurned the in-state Razorbacks Tuesday and signed with Missouri.

Grade: B-minus — The Hogs class doesn't rate highly in the SEC, but that's partially due to its small size. Arkansas filled positions of need at quarterback, wide receiver and on the defensive line. The key will now be complimenting this class through the transfer portal.

