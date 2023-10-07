Grading Alabama in its win over Texas A&M

Oct. 7—Ascribing judgment on various aspects of the Alabama Crimson Tide in Saturday's 26-20 win at Texas A&M:

Offense — — A-: Jermaine Burton, have yourself a day. Nine catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns, with one disappointing mark with a fourth-quarter fumble in what could have been a crucial situation. Jalen Milroe threw for 321 yards. Alas, Alabama's rushing — to put it mildly — stunk. Are there any other words to describe 23 yards on 26 carries?

Defense — A: The defense took over in the fourth quarter of a 24-17 game. A&M took over deep in Alabama territory and did nothing, then A&M took over deep in its own territory, and the defense notched a safety. Around the 3-minute mark, A&M had first-and-goal at the 2 and settled for a field goal.

Special teams — B: Would have been an A if only the special teams had scored a touchdown. Thanks to Dallas Turner and the cheap shot on Chris Braswell's field-goal return, Alabama's special teams failed to score.

Coaching — C: Alabama failed to keep its discipline on two major occasions in the fourth quarter. Turner and Braswell, with a cheap shot on A&M's quarterback, didn't represent themselves well. Blame the coaching, of course.

Overall — A: And Alabama, despite all its early-season issues, is all alone atop the SEC's Western Division.