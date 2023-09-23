Grading Alabama in its win over Ole Miss

Sep. 23—Sizing up the Alabama Crimson Tide after its 24-10 win over Ole Miss on Saturday:

Offense — C: Based on numbers, the Crimson Tide did well, but it struggled in key situations. Gifted a possession at the Ole Miss 1, Alabama went backwards for 21 yards before kicking a second-quarter field goal. Running-wise, the Tide wasn't anything to coax a "wow" from anyone, but Jase McClellan did go over 100 yards. Alabama enjoyed a second-half surge after hitting halftime with a paltry 115 yards.

Defense — A: The defense again stood up with the offense so skittish. Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins, the defending SEC rushing champion, struggled mightily. He galloped to 56 yards on 13 carries. Alabama chased quarterback Jaxson Dart effectively, finishing with five sacks.

Special teams — A: Blocked punts are always worth a high grade, even though the offense blew the golden opportunity.

Coaching — B: Alabama has definitely, definitively and absolutely settled on a quarterback, which should be a good thing. Jalen Milroe's one interception may have had fans thinking otherwise.

Overall — B: To borrow from Mark Twain, tales of Alabama's demise may have been greatly exaggerated. Of course, some fans will critique Saturday's win for not being dominant enough.

— A. Stacy Long