Grading Alabama in its win over Kentucky

Nov. 11—Passing judgment on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Saturday's 49-21 win over the Kentucky Wildcats:

Offense — B: Jalen Milroe did well throwing, but where was Alabama's rushing attack? Jase McClellan led the Tide with 43 yards rushing. Subpar. However, Milroe did run for three touchdowns and pass for three. Above par there.

Defense — A: The Wildcats barely scraped together 250 yards total offense. They exceeded that by a whopping 3 yards.

Special teams — A: Has James Burnip been Wally Pipp'd? (Google Lou Gehrig.) Will Reichard averaged 48 yards on two punts, according to the official game stats, and wasn't called on for a field goal. Alas, social media applauds Burnip for a 55-yard kick, but Burnip's stat line has one punt for 40 yards.

Coaching — B: The Crimson Tide appears to have fully recovered from its early-season hiccups.

Overall — B: Ho, hum. Another SEC West championship and a berth in the SEC title game.