Grading Alabama in its win over Chattanooga

Nov. 18—Doling out affirmations on the Alabama Crimson Tide's 66-10 win over the Chattanooga Mocs on Saturday, though — due to the lack of difficulty provided by the prey — doing so on a pass/fail basis:

Offense — P: Alabama scored on nine of its 12 possessions, including its end-of-game kneeling. Having to punt twice jeopardized the final decision here, with the high standards that these grades have. Backup quarterback Ty Simpson was Alabama's leading rusher. His 78 yards required one carry and ended with a fumble.

Defense — P: Mocs running back Gino Appleberry crossed 100 yards rushing on Alabama, which might be embarrassed. Chattanooga finished with 233 yards.

Special teams — P+: Will Reichard with a 50-yard field goal for the only non-touchdown scoring for Alabama. Caleb Downs tossed in a punt return for a non-offensive touchdown. The Tide did return three kickoffs and may have been getting rusty in that department.

Coaching — P: Whoever finds these sacrificial lambs and tomato cans and/or writes the checks for the pleasure is earning their keep.

Overall — P: So, when precisely did Alabama and its fans start thinking about Auburn? Halftime? Two days ago? They can now admit they're thinking about the Tigers.