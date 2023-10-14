Advertisement

Grading Alabama in its win over Arkansas

A. Stacy Long, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Oct. 14—Doling out affirmations on the Alabama Crimson Tide's efforts in Saturday's 24-21 win over Arkansas:

Offense — C: Two nice touchdown plays, one big gain and little else. Jalen Milroe started 8-of-11 passing and then his passing became repetitive: incomplete, incomplete, incomplete ... incomplete. He finished 10-of-21 for 238 yards. Howl at the moon.

Defense — D: Alabama was doing so well before a figurative fourth-quarter surrender. Terrion Arnold should have a recurring nightmare for his Huggy-Bear sack attempt of K.J. Jefferson. If anything, it will be a recurring splice on the weightroom video displays. The Crimson Tide turned a yawner into an exciting finish. Crimson Tide fans like watching their lions maul the Christians. They don't want excitement. Just lunch.

Special teams — A: That James Burnip guy seems to be pretty good. Five 50-yard punts, two downed inside the 20.

Coaching — C: This Alabama team has problems with consistency and, as evidenced by the needless penalties, maybe doesn't fear the coaches quite enough. Head coach Nick Saban, normally a fireballing fountain of motivation, notched his 200th career win. Alabama's postgame cheer needed a new line. Instead of "we just beat the (heck) out of you," maybe "we just squeaked out a win over you."

Overall — B: Alabama remains atop the SEC West. If this keeps up, the Crimson Tide gets to be the Christian against Georgia's lion for the SEC title.