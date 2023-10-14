Grading Alabama in its win over Arkansas

Oct. 14—Doling out affirmations on the Alabama Crimson Tide's efforts in Saturday's 24-21 win over Arkansas:

Offense — C: Two nice touchdown plays, one big gain and little else. Jalen Milroe started 8-of-11 passing and then his passing became repetitive: incomplete, incomplete, incomplete ... incomplete. He finished 10-of-21 for 238 yards. Howl at the moon.

Defense — D: Alabama was doing so well before a figurative fourth-quarter surrender. Terrion Arnold should have a recurring nightmare for his Huggy-Bear sack attempt of K.J. Jefferson. If anything, it will be a recurring splice on the weightroom video displays. The Crimson Tide turned a yawner into an exciting finish. Crimson Tide fans like watching their lions maul the Christians. They don't want excitement. Just lunch.

Special teams — A: That James Burnip guy seems to be pretty good. Five 50-yard punts, two downed inside the 20.

Coaching — C: This Alabama team has problems with consistency and, as evidenced by the needless penalties, maybe doesn't fear the coaches quite enough. Head coach Nick Saban, normally a fireballing fountain of motivation, notched his 200th career win. Alabama's postgame cheer needed a new line. Instead of "we just beat the (heck) out of you," maybe "we just squeaked out a win over you."

Overall — B: Alabama remains atop the SEC West. If this keeps up, the Crimson Tide gets to be the Christian against Georgia's lion for the SEC title.